Apptega Earns 'Leader and High Performer' Commendations From G2 Summer 2022 Reports

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptega, a leading innovator of software solutions for simplifying cybersecurity and compliance, has been awarded Leader and High Performer status in G2's report for summer 2022. Apptega has consistently been highly ranked by G2 users and achieved substantial satisfaction and market presence scores in their Grid Reports.

In the G2 Summer 2022 Reports, Apptega has earned 15 new G2 Badges, based on real user reviews in multiple categories including GRC Platforms, Security Risk Analysis, Cloud Compliance, and Cloud Security. The company also notably earned Momentum Leader in categories like GRC Platforms, IT Risk Management, and Security Risk Analysis. In addition to these recognitions, Apptega also received the following top honors in multiple solution categories:

Easiest Admin

Easiest Setup

Fastest Implementation

Most Implementable

Users Most Likely to Recommend

Easiest to Use

G2 Badges are awarded based on positive reviews from verified users on G2 Crowd, compared to similar products in each category. To be included in a G2 Grid Report®, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. According to G2, "Products in the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® rank in the top 25% of their product's category by their users."

"We are honored to consistently earn these top ratings based on candid customer feedback," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. "Our entire team works hard to provide the best possible products and experience as our customers strive to protect themselves from a growing list of new threats, fulfill the latest regulatory requirements, and address increasing customer demands. The results of our steadfast commitment to customer success are once again, clearly reflected in the most recent G2 report."

"What I like best about the system is that I can store all of my compliance-related documents and requirements in a centralized location. Before Apptega, we were using various spreadsheets and SharePoint sites to manage our compliance program and it was hard to keep track of everything cross-functionally." - Desiree D., Enterprise Company

"Apptega's ease of use out of the box via compliance assessments was a huge selling feature for our company. We also utilized the included policy templates to round out our written policy repository. Being a small company, this was huge, as we didn't have a CISO on staff to write out our policies. Additionally, the platform training and customer assistance have been top-notch." - Daniel W., Director of IT

About Apptega

As cyber-threats and regulatory mandates continue to expand, organizations are challenged by the difficulties of implementing effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. With Apptega, organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), are meeting the challenges of cybersecurity, compliance, and certification. Apptega is at the intersection of simple user experiences and patent-pending technology, providing an innovative platform paired with industry frameworks used to build, manage and report great cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com.

