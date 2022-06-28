Innovative-e Recognized as Finalist for 2022 Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) and Customer Experience Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative-e today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2022 Microsoft PPM Award as well as a finalist in the Customer Experience Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Innovative-e is honored and excited to once again be named as one of the top Microsoft partners in the Partner of the Year Award competition," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "This year we were awarded finalist, or runner up, in the Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) category. We have won this award multiple times in the past, as well as being the Microsoft US PPM partner of the year recipient in 2020. In addition, this year we were recognized as a finalist, or runner-up, in the Customer Experience category. We are super excited about this because it demonstrates not just technical competency, but how we deliver to our customers and the great experiences they have."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Innovative-e was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) and for delivering consistently excellent service and satisfaction to its customers.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Being named the winner of the MSUS Microsoft Partner Award in 2020 and named as a finalist of the Microsoft 2019, 2021 and 2022 Partner of the Year Awards in PPM reflects Innovative-e's ongoing commitment to leveraging project management and partnering with world-class solution providers to improve lives. In 2022, Innovative-e was also named a finalist in the area of Customer Experience, demonstrating the company's dedication to its customers.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards Press Release Guidelines 5 Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-theyear-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

