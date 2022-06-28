The Global Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The Shift Towards 3D & 4D Technologies Shaping the Future - Arizton

Chicago, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report the global mobile medical imaging service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79%. The shift from 2D to 3D image capture has shaped the future of diagnostic imaging. 3D visualization is creating photorealistic images of the anatomy to help with surgery planning and interpretation of cancerous tumors. Innovations in CT and MRI scanners have enabled the production of clearer 3D images with extremely high resolution, less noise, and a lower radiation dose.
There is a growing usage of 3D and 4D imaging in CTs, X-rays, and MRIs. 3D CTs play an instrumental role in identifying bone fragment displacement and assessing developmental deformities in trauma cases. Multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) is being used to provide clinicians with images of children’s lungs, replacing the need for invasive procedures and anesthesia. 3D virtual dissection is being used to produce 3D models of the colon, which enable physicians to virtually examine the inner surface of the entire colon.
Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$1417.12 Million (2027)
|CAGR (REVENUE)
|4.79% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST PERIOD
|2022 – 2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Service Type (Mobile X-Ray, Mobile CT, Mobile Ultrasound, Mobile MRI, Mobile EKG, and Others), End-User (Nursing Home and Assisted Living, Home Health and Hospice, Long term Acute Care Centers, and Others)
|GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
|Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.
Impact of Launch of New Versions and Types of Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Devices
The mobile imaging services market is highly competitive. Many players compete for obtaining a good consumer base. The players are prominently involved in strategic collaborations. These collaborations form an important part of the mobile imaging services market growth trajectory. Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships are crucial for strengthening the growth structure of the mobile imaging services market. For example, in May 2017, Alliance HealthCare Services announced the signing of an agreement with Red Rocks Radiation and Oncology, LLC. This partnership is expected to help Alliance HealthCare provide the best quality of care and patient experience to the community and expand its product portfolio.
Prominent Vendors
- Alpha One Imaging
- TridentCare
- Cobalt Health
- Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc
- Digirad Corporation
- InHealth Group
- Shared Imaging Services
- Accurate Imaging
- Accurate Imaging Diagnostics
- Carestream Health
- Atlantic Medical Imaging
- Onsite Imaging
- Jacsonville/First Coast Mobile Imaging Services
- Quality Medical Imaging
- Alliance Medical
- Alliance-Hni Health Care Services
- Mantro Mobile Imaging
- Rayus Radiology-Center for Diagnostic Imaging
- Ultra-X imaging
The Governments initiatives are also taking place in Europe to develop radiology and mobile imaging services in various regions. For instance, WONCA European collaborative paper by the European Radiology Society underscores the need for collaboration between clinical radiology and general practitioners with the primary goal of improving patient care in Europe. The introduction of mobile imaging services in Europe has increased significantly in the past few years. Increasing the elderly population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the main drivers of national market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Service Type
- Mobile X-Ray
- Mobile CT
- Mobile Ultrasound
- Mobile MRI
- Mobile EKG
- Others
End-Users
- Nursing Home and Assisted Living
- Home Health and Hospice
- Long term Acute Care Centers
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- The Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
