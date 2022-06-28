Raul Villanueva Joins Texas Regional Bank

HARLINGEN, Texas, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Regional Bank (TRB) today announced that Raul Villanueva has joined its veteran team of bankers. He will serve as Executive Vice President, Region President of Cameron County. In this role, Raul will drive TRB's strategy in Cameron County to provide the best in banking products and services to the communities of the county.

Raul comes to TRB with 28 years of banking experience. Starting his career as a management trainee and working his way to being a dedicated, community-focused banker. He currently serves on the Gladys Porter Zoo Board of Directors, the Advisory Board of the Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Board Member of Guadalupe Regional Middle School. Raul calls Brownsville home where he and his wife of 22 years are raising their three kids. He is an alumnus of St Joseph Academy and a graduate of the University of Texas at Brownsville.

Established in 2010, Texas Regional Bank is headquartered in Harlingen, Texas, with 21 banking centers and 1 loan production office across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Hill Country, and Houston. As of March 31, 2022, Texas Regional Bank reported total assets of $2.01 billion, deposits of $1.87 billion, and loans of $827.42 million. Furthermore, TRB is a full-service financial institution that also offers services such as trust, wealth management, mortgage, international banking, foreign exchange, economic development, and public finance.

