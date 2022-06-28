Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 28, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Sam Grippo 83,111,539 94.73% 4,625,989 5.27% Jonathon J.L. Kennedy 83,118,122 94.73% 4,619,406 5.27% Bruce W. Aunger 83,111,603 94.73% 4,625,925 5.27% Geoffrey L. Scott 87,735,851 100% 1,677 0.00% S. Christopher Heming 87,727,372 99.99% 10,156 0.01% Hugh McKinnon 87,735,892 100% 1,636 0.00%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company’s approach to executive compensation with 99.97% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s products and services are focussed in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.