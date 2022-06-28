Gas Chromatography Market Is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2031: AMR

Portland, OR, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gas chromatography market generated $1.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in the adoption of gas chromatography techniques in drug discovery process, surge in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques, and extensive applications of gas chromatography in various fields such as pharmaceutical industries, chemical & food industry, environmental testing laboratories, and forensic science are expected to drive the growth of the global gas chromatography market. On the other hand, high cost of gas chromatography equipment is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent advancements in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications are expected to create remarkable opportunities for the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/917

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global gas chromatography market, owing to the rapid spread of infections in various countries across the globe.

Numerous researchers made effective use of chromatography technologies to understand the SARS-CoV-2 virus and develop improved therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, the demand for gas chromatography surged significantly, positively impacting the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gas Chromatography Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/917?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global gas chromatography market based on product, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the consumables and accessories segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market. In addition, the same segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Other segment analyzed in the report include instruments.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. Other segments analyzed in the report include academic & research institutes, food & beverage company, and others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/917

The key players analyzed in the global gas chromatography market report include Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Phenomenex), Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Leco Corporation, and SRI Instrument.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.