California teen receives special high school graduation while hospitalized in Arizona for paralyzing injuries from diving accident

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Southern California high school student recently received his high school diploma while hospitalized in Arizona with paralyzing injuries from a diving accident in March.

Dylen Damico-Rager, who is currently undergoing intensive neuro-rehabilitation at Barrow Neurological Institute located at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, was greeted by his high school faculty, friends and family who traveled from California for the special cap and gown graduation ceremony.

“It’s really cool and special that my high school faculty and my medical team are doing this for me,” says Damico-Rager, 18. “It’s not the way I planned my graduation, but I’m so grateful for their support and the opportunity to wear my cap and gown and receive my diploma.”

Damico-Rager was scheduled to graduate with his class at Cypress High School in Cypress, California on May 25. However, on March 25, he suffered a severe spinal cord injury and became paralyzed after making a shallow dive into a river near Yuma, Arizona while on vacation.

“After the impact of the dive, Dylen lost movement in his arms and legs, was carried in the current and nearly drowned,” says Sarah Samayoa, Damico-Rager’s mother. “Thankfully, his friends were able to find him and begin CPR. Paramedics on scene resuscitated him.”

Damico-Rager was airlifted to the Level-I Trauma Center at St. Joseph’s in Phoenix. St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center trauma surgeons worked to stabilize him and neurosurgeons from the hospital’s Barrow Neurological Institute performed a cervical spinal fusion surgery to fuse his spinal cord. After spending three weeks in the hospital’s ICU, Damico-Rager began neuro-rehabilitation at Barrow’s inpatient Neuro-Rehabilitation Center where he is currently undergoing intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“Dylen is a brave young man showing incredible courage and determination as he takes on this challenge of rehabilitation after a spinal cord injury,” says Matthias Linke, DO, director of spinal cord injury rehabilitation at Barrow’s Neuro-Rehabilitation Center. “Fortunately he has sensation below his neck injury and therefore has a good prognosis to continue to recover.”

Not wanting Damico-Rager to miss out on his high school graduation, his high school guidance counselor worked with hospital staff to plan a cap and gown graduation ceremony at the hospital.

The momentous occasion featured a special video produced by Cypress High School, the official diploma presentation, turning of the tassel, and speakers including Damico-Rager, his high school principal, and his medical team.

“Dylen is the epitome of a Cypress High School Centurion,” says Kevin Hodgson, Ed.D, principal of Cypress High School. “He is well liked by his peers, teachers, and staff and is a big part of our Cypress High community. We know that he has a strong resilience to him and look forward to his recovery. I'm so thankful that Ms. Vaughn, Dylen's guidance counselor spearheaded this special event as he is well deserving of this ceremony. We can't wait for him to come home.”

Damico-Rager and his family are optimistic for the future and grateful for all the support they have received throughout his recovery.

“Dylen’s injury has been heartbreaking but we are very grateful he survived,” says Samayoa. “The kindness and support from our friends, family, medical team and his high school have been incredible. We are forever thankful.”

###

Attachment