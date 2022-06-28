Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market to Reach $8.04 Billion by 2027. Regulatory Standards and Circular Economy Driving the Demand for EV Fluids - Arizton

Chicago, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the electric vehicle fluids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.09% from 2022 to 2027. The rising focus of the government to offer monetary and non-monetary benefits to manufacturers, as well as consumers, is leading to the adoption of electric vehicles which in turn, is augmenting the demand for electric vehicle fluid.



The government has put in place several legislation and incentives to encourage the use of electric powertrain vehicles. NGOs have also launched a few awareness-raising efforts to inform the public about the long-term effects of conventional fuel vehicles on the environment and human health. Governments, all over the world have laid down strict restrictions on emissions from vehicles as each vehicle needs to get environmental clearance from respective countries before launching vehicles for road use. Therefore, demand for electric powertrains has increased over the years.

Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2022) $2.61 Billion MARKET SIZE (2027) $8.04 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 25.09% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Propulsion Type (Battery EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicles Others), Product Type (Heat Transfer Fluid, Grease, Transmission Fluid, Brake Fluid), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Increasing Government Subsidies, Rebates, and Incentives to Promote the Sale of EVs

The dynamics of the automotive sector have changed recently. A paradigm shift from an internal combustion engine to an electric car is anticipated by the industry. However, to accelerate the rapid adoption of electric vehicles governments across the countries are offering attractive incentives ranging from tax exemptions to grants and subsidies. The range of tax benefits or subsidies varies from country to country depending upon the economic growth, literacy rate, and penetration of the electric vehicle. Therefore, the rising focus of the government to offer monetary and non-monetary benefits to manufacturers, as well as consumers, is leading to the adoption of electric vehicles which in turn is augmenting the demand for electric vehicle fluid. For instance, at the federal level, the US has less supportive measures regarding incentives for EVs as compared to China and Europe.

Key Highlights

Electric vehicle fluid manufacturers have the immense opportunity across the globe due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. This is primarily due to the rising cost of fuel, rising pollution levels, and the declining price of batteries. In addition, the continuous support of the government in terms of subsidies, taxes, and rebates is also supporting the demand for electric vehicles.

Canada announced an ambitious plan to reach zero-emission vehicles by 2050. The Canadian government is offering subsidies for zero-emissions passenger vehicles to the owners.

The major changes happening in the automotive industry is the shift from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles driven by increased regulatory standards and circular economy.

Heat transfer fluid, brake fluid, grease, and transmission fluid are the major product categories for electric vehicle fluid.

Heat transfer fluid is in a dominant phase and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The passenger vehicle segment consumes the major chunk of electric vehicle fluid products.

Europe is the leading market for electric vehicle fluid market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.82% by revenue.





The EV fluids market concentration in developed countries such as the US and Western European countries is significant and observing a steady growth, while the market in developing economies such as China and India are growing very fast and booming because of the entry of many international brands in these countries. However, several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC, to gain more market share. Attaining sustainability, expanding into other geographies, and reviving domestic demand are essential factors for market vendors. Vendors are expected to boost profitability using efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks in the future.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Propulsion Type

Battery EV

Plug-In Hybrid EV

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Others





Product Type

Heat Transfer Fluid

Grease

Transmission Fluid

Brake Fluid

Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Norway Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA





Top Vendors

Castrol

ExxonMobil

FUCHS

Shell

TotalEnergies



Other Prominent Vendors

3M

GS Caltex

Gulf Oil International Ltd

HP Lubricants

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd

Kluber Lubrication

Petronas

Phillips 66

Repsol

Valvoline Inc.

