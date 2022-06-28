REV3AL Technology: Is it the answer to digital advertising’s trust and transparency gap?

Basseterre, NEVIS - ST. KITTS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is REV3AL Technology?

REV3AL Technology is a multi-layered authentication and copyright protection tool that prevents digital asset counterfeiting on and off the blockchain. Its digital asset protection solution upholds the intellectual property rights of digital brands, creators, artists, and collectors. It also creates the infrastructure for blockchain-based innovations to develop and deploy their solutions on a secure platform.

How does REV3AL enable decentralized advertising?

The digital media space faces many challenges ranging from plagiarism, duplication, security lapses, and the absence of a standard, interoperable cross-chain platform for media validation.

In 2021, PPC Protect found that 36% of display ads were fraudulent. While the global ad spending was $209 billion in 2021, the fraud statistics associated with these ads rose to $42 billion in the same year. Applying principles of blockchain and decentralization can help the digital media space resolve these challenges.

The problems plaguing the digital advertising industry are not limited to counterfeiting and illegal distribution. Contract disputes are also common, especially when one party fails to meet preset agreements such as traffic or impressions.

It would be impossible to implement a single ‘silver bullet’ to resolve the various vulnerabilities that enhance digital counterfeiting. That is why REV3AL’s system provides a toolkit that features multiple solutions to avoid the increasing cases of digital media fraud. The multi-layered ownership and original content rights make it difficult to counterfeit, duplicate or even distribute digital media without the appropriate intellectual property rights.

In practical contexts, a cyber attacker’s success rate reduces exponentially when they need to crack the right biometric, code standard, and other layers of authentication to gain access to protected material.

Integrated blockchain features in REV3AL

Blockchain technology improves different systems, including digital advertisements. While it is in its early stages, REV3AL leverages the best parts of the technology. It aims to build one of the most secure, fast, robust, and potent digital anti-counterfeiting systems for every user.

Distributed ledger technology enables smooth and transparent on-chain transactions between advertisers and publishers. This technology removes the role of intermediaries and improves efficiency in interactions among industry participants. Users no longer have to deal with multiple intermediaries.

For most businesses, conducting a transparent interaction with advertisers and publishers is becoming an on-chain experience. It also helps resolve contract disputes efficiently, saving time and other essential resources.

Benefits of REV3AL-backed decentralized advertising

Cost-efficiency

Blockchain technology and immutable transactions will help solve contract disputes between businesses, advertisers, and publishers. It also saves time and costs. The advertising industry thrives on trust, and marketing departments no longer have to commit so many resources to verify trust with each partner.

Privacy and Security

REV3AL’s authentication layers can help interacting parties encode private communications, personal data and IP in plain sight, maintaining data security and privacy. The external decoder can also help encode and decode information on and off-chain for participatory parties.

Efficiency

Authentication layers integrated into the NFT listing platform promotes security without sacrificing efficiency and trust.

Fraud detection

Decentralization upholds a trustless system, where transparency is paramount. A digital ledger will provide an audit trail for all creations and transactions on the platform. Hence, it helps prevent fraud, promotes genuine interactions, and authenticates the validity of digital media and assets.

Bottomline

As more industries explore blockchain technology and its opportunities, they also have to deal with the associated problems. The digital advertising space thrives on intellectual property rights and protection.

In an industry already worth approximately $32 billion, protecting investments is a valid concern. Introducing blockchain technology and leveraging its best features through REV3AL resolves the problems associated with transparency, trust, and fraud in the space. REV3AL will indeed be the answer to the digital advertising’s trust and transparency gap.