Conkrite Capital Corporation Announces Mining Agreement to Operate, Manage and Mine up to Five Billion Tons of Calcium carbonate in the State of Colima Mexico

TORONTO and COLIMA, Mexico, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conkrite Capital Corporation (CCC) and Desarrollos Agropecuarios De Colima (DADC) announced today a definitive management agreement to manage, operate and mine up to five billion tons of Calcium Carbonate in the State of Colima, Mexico.



The long-term contract will commence on the Calcium carbonate, or CaCO3 concentrate expected to be distributed throughout North America. It is anticipated that production will start at the beginning of the fourth quarter, 2022.

“This is an extremely important milestone for Conkrite Capital Corporation, Calcium Carbonate is an important compound which now more than ever will aid our agricultural production as we move away from toxic chemicals to eliminate plagues and assist plants to grow organically,” said Nicolas W. Del Valle, Chief Executive Officer.

Carla Mendoza, Vice President of Operations for Conkrite Capital Mexico, added: “The agreement with DADC ensures that administration and logistics will be seamlessly coordinated with very low operational risk. We will be creating a large workforce of great jobs and working with local authorities to strengthen and expand our relationships in the state of Colima.”

Alejandro Amezcua, President for DADC, said: “This is a great opportunity for us as an organization and for Colima as a state. We are very pleased to be working with Conkrite Capital Mexico and its head office Conkrite Capital Corporation in this development agreement which will aid and create increased benefits for the local community.”

Under this agreement Conkrite Capital Corporation will be providing comprehensive services, including management, operations and the capital infusion needed to meet operational goals. Having signed all paperwork, the parties are in the process of legalizing all documentation to begin work in the fourth quarter. The DADC is intended to assist the Conkrite Capital Mexico team on scheduled supervisions to evaluate, improve and conduct routine audits which will help improve overall performance as the logistical processes are put in place and fully developed.

Nicolas W. Del Valle, Chief Executive Officer for Conkrite Capital Corporation, declared: "Conkrite Capital Mining Division is happy to have concluded agreements with its strategic partners DADC and Conkrite Mexico Mining Services, that provide the Corporation with strong technical and financial capacity to undertake the acquisition and development of mining assets."

About Conkrite Capital

Conkrite Capital is a total asset management company, and our main goal is to improve the way people live. As a responsible investor and fiduciary leader in asset management; all physical and financial, our clients come to us in search of solutions to their daily struggles. We help by designing and developing people-focused solutions for ordinary situations.

About

Desarrollos Agropecuarios De Colima is an agricultural development company located in the state of Colima, Mexico. DADC comprehensive portfolio ranges from several large agricultural lands and mining assets. Its executive team places working teams throughout the state in order to create quality jobs and assist in community development programs.

