Growing at More Than 6% CAGR, Contract Cleaning Services Market Size Will Expand to USD 563 Billion by 2030 Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Contract Cleaning Services Market size was valued at USD 326 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 563 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.



The contract cleaning services market revenue is expanded by the surging awareness of hygiene in household and commercial spaces. Personal hygiene has a measurable positive impact on human health. This knowledge is spreading around the world, as seen by the sales of cleaning services. The contract cleaning services market is expanding rapidly in Asian countries along the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, combined with a greater awareness of the need for hygiene, are driving this trend. Growing disposable income, rising industrialization, increasing urbanization, and a gradual increase in investment are driving the expansion of new residential construction activity. This in turn is helping the contract cleaning services industry to spread rapidly.

Report Coverage:

Market Contract Cleaning Services Market Market Size 2021 USD 326 Billion Market Forecast 2030 USD 563 Billion CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.3% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Service Type, By End-Use, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ABM Industries Incorporated, Cleaning Services Group, Inc., Jani-King International Inc., Stanley Steemer International Inc., ISS Facility Services, Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Mitie Group plc., The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Sodexo Group, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Contract Cleaning Services Industry

With the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government was forced to impose a rigorous lockdown, resulting in the complete closure of commercial operations. Because of the halt in operations, the need for contract cleaning services has fallen because there was no need for cleaning jobs. Commercial and industrial end-users have increased their demand for contract cleaning services. Likewise, the reopening of the hospitality industry and other end-users is likely to support the growth of the contract cleaning services market during the forecast period.

Global Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth Factors

Growing employee wellness concerns, as well as increased adoption of sophisticated cleaning technology and materials, are projected to drive the global contract cleaning services market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of green cleaning products and materials is assisting the market's quick expansion. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the significant trends in contract cleaning services market that is fueling the industry demand.

The growing environmental concerns, including the detrimental effects on human health of utilizing products containing dangerous chemicals such as carcinogens and allergens, have opened the way for the application of sustainable cleaning methods. The use of environmentally friendly cleaning materials is a noteworthy factor that is projected to grow in the future years. The growing awareness among commercial and industrial customers of the advantages of green and environmentally friendly products has spurred vendors to provide green and sustainable cleaning chemicals.

The low penetration rate in the developing economy will be a major challenge for the contract cleaning services market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the lack of trained professionals, high prices of such services, and limited availability also hinder the adoption of contract cleaning services in developing countries across Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the emergence of automated cleaning robots that use artificial intelligence (AI) abilities to execute these tasks is projected to pose some challenges to market growth.

Global Contract Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

The contract cleaning services market is divided into three categories: service type, end-use, and geography. Based on service type, the market is split into floor & carpet cleaning, window cleaning, construction cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and others. Based on our analysis, the floor & carpet cleaning segment generated the maximum contract cleaning services market revenue in 2021, whereas the upholstery cleaning segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

By end-use, the market is segregated into residential, commercial (healthcare & medical facilities, corporate offices, educational institutions, retail outlets, hotels & restaurants, financial institutions, and others), and industrial. Out of these, the commercial segment held the major contract cleaning services market share in 2021. Meanwhile, the industrial segment will witness the leading CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa comprise the regional group. Because of the increase in construction activities, changing consumer lifestyles, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services supplied by vendors, the North American region dominated the market with the greatest share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the projected period. The Asia Pacific region was hardest damaged by COVID-19 because of its large population and greater awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, resulting in an increase in demand for cleaning services.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Players

The leading contract cleaning services companies presented in the report include ABM Industries Incorporated, Cleaning Services Group, Inc., Jani-King International Inc., Stanley Steemer International Inc., ISS Facility Services, Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Mitie Group plc., The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Sodexo Group, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

ABM Industries Incorporated announced that it acquired GCA Services Group in 2017, which specializes in janitorial services and provides facility management in commercial, residential, and educational sectors.

