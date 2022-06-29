Sienna Senior Living Announces the Appointment of Dr. Gina Cody to Its Board of Directors

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody to its Board of Directors, effective today.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cody to our Board of Directors. Our Company will benefit from her extensive experience, knowledge and leadership in the development and construction industries, which will support Sienna’s strategic growth and redevelopment plans,” said Dino Chiesa, Chair of Sienna’s Board of Directors.

For over 30 years, Dr. Cody served as a professional engineer, corporate executive and principal shareholder of an engineering firm, providing services to some of Canada’s largest REITs, financial institutions, builders and developers. Among her many achievements, Dr. Cody was the first woman awarded a PhD in building engineering at Concordia University, received the Order of Montreal in 2019, followed by Order of Canada in 2020, and was named one of the Top 25 Women of Influence in Canada in 2020.

Today, Dr. Cody serves as the Chair on the Board of Trustees for TSX-listed Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and a member of the Board of Trustees for European Residential REIT. Dr. Cody is also the benefactor and namesake of the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science at Concordia University in Montreal.

“Dr. Cody’s strong leadership experience related to diversity, equity and inclusion is both an inspiration and an asset that will support us in attracting and retaining a diverse team and nurturing a culture in which people of diverse backgrounds have equal opportunity to achieve their potential,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. “Sienna will benefit from Dr. Cody’s visionary leadership and extensive oversight experience as a board member.”

“I am excited to join Sienna’s Board of Directors, as I deeply share the Company’s belief that it is a privilege to care for and serve Canada’s seniors, ensuring they live with the utmost comfort, dignity and respect,” added Dr. Cody.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

