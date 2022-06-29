Lake Simcoe Regional Airport welcomes Chartright Air Group

MIDHURST, Ontario, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The County of Simcoe is pleased to welcome Chartright Air Group Fixed-Base Operator Services to the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (YLS).

The Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) is ideally situated between the tranquility of cottage country and the bustle of Toronto. Aircraft based at the LSRA benefit from the convenience and relaxed pace of a regional airport serving both the city, and the cottage and visiting passengers and crew have ready access to the remarkable diversity of towns and villages, lakes and rivers, dining, and entertainment that the area has to offer.

The addition of Chartright Air Group as a fixed base operator (FBO) enables the LSRA to offer a full suite of passenger and aircraft handling services, including baggage handling, on-site customs, complete line service, aircraft cleaning, fueling, de-icing, hangarage, aircraft parking, catering, hotel, and car rental coordination. Chartright will also operate a full-service aircraft maintenance organization with a focus on turbine/jet aircraft. It is anticipated that a full-service FBO, notably one of Canada’s largest operators of private jet aircraft, will act as a catalyst for future investment at the airport.

Chartright’s 34,000 square-foot FBO and hangar facility at the LSRA features a generous lobby, passenger and crew lounges, pilot snooze rooms, a meeting room, and weather and flight planning facilities, which can accommodate aircraft up to the size of the Global 7500.

The County of Simcoe and minority shareholders of the City of Barrie continue their planned investments of more than $60 million into service and infrastructure enhancements at the LSRA. Once completed, the airport will provide critical connectivity to markets and knowledge-based resources to encourage investment and create new opportunities for local businesses and tourism operators while improving residents' quality of life.

Adam Keller, President of Chartright Air Group, comments:

"Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is one of Canada's newest and best positioned regional airport facilities and will enable Chartright to better serve the needs of our customers and the aviation community. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new facility at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport."

George Cornell, County of Simcoe Warden, comments:

“We’re excited to welcome Chartright Air Group to the LSRA. When we became the majority shareholder in the airport in 2020, County Council committed to ensuring that the Airport would soon become an economic engine for our region. With a growing business park, new labour opportunities, partnerships, and expansion of our infrastructure, we’re truly seeing our investments take flight. We thank Chartright for choosing Simcoe County and bringing jobs, business, and visitors to our region.”

Richard Norcross, County of Simcoe Councillor and Lake Simcoe Regional Airport Board Chair, comments:

“We are pleased to see the expansion and progress at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport. Through continued investment, combined with strong partners like Chartright Air Group, we know that our vision to have the LSRA fuel our regional economy is on the right path.”

About Chartright Air Group

For over 35 years, Chartright has led the way in business aviation in Canada, evolving into one of the most trusted and innovative providers of business and private jet services in North America.

Visit chartright.com for more information.

About the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport

Situated halfway between Barrie and Orillia in the Township of Oro-Medonte, the 595-acre LSRA is among the newest regional airport facilities in Canada. As one of the fastest-growing regions in Ontario at just an hour's drive north of Toronto, the LSRA's location provides a unique opportunity for corporate aviation, a crucial component for some businesses during the site selection process.

The LSRA is fully serviced by the Canada Border Services Agency and accommodates both international passengers and freight. The airport currently possesses 58 hectares (142 acres) of serviced and un-serviced land available for airside commercial development opportunities. The LSRA is 90 percent owned and operated by the County of Simcoe, with the City of Barrie maintaining a 10 percent share of ownership. Visit www.lakesimcoeairport.com for more details.

About the County of Simcoe

The County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.

