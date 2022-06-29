WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFT Marketplace adds collection of NFTs from new artists

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually adding new chains to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of its overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution

WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design





Geneva - June 29, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that added new collections from several artists to its WISe.ART platform. WISe.ART’s unique competitive edge comes from its platform which is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.ART platform offers users full control of their WISeID NFT, while other NFTs must request access to identity information and WISeID NFTs users then can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share.



The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application “System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT” in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their value for a long-term. For more information visit:

https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-files-patent-application-for-persistent-and-authenticatable-nfts/

New artists joining the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace that increasingly see a future for the tokens that upends the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

New artists added into the platform include names such as:



David Fludd

He was an artist-in-residence at the Studio Museum in Harlem, Yaddo and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, MA and the Vermont Studio Center. David Fludd has won several awards in painting including John S. Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship, as well as the Rome Prize. He has taught painting at the Tyler School of Art, Massachusetts College of Art, KCAI and SUNY, Binghamton and art history at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York. He was an artist-in-residence at Knox College in the Spring of 2021, where he taught printmaking.

For more information visit: https://dfludd.weebly.com/



Gianni Rodenhauser

Along with cofounder Judith Holstein, he created RHplus in 2017. Since its inception the two Swiss artists have created several urban works of art in precarious city contexts, with the aim of embellishing and transmitting art to everyone. They have developed broad spectrum work in the digital age by creating new architectural worlds, large digital sculptures, 360 ° digital art using VR and AR technology up to NFTs. Their art is mainly expressed in the figurative field, not disdaining abstract art where it enriches. For the paintings we use the mixed oil and acrylic technique. While in the sculptural field we go from marble to bronze to synthetic materials.

For more information visit: https://www.rhplus.org/

Charlotte Qin (Qin Theory)

Charlotte Qin is a Chinese Canadian artist, scientist, and mythmaker based in Geneva, Switzerland. Embodying her Chinese heritage and Western scientific training, Qins work subtly blend science, nature, mysticism and take different forms such as painting, performance art, and scientific visualization.

For more information visit: https://www.qintheory.studio/

Amanda Lynn Veasey

Amanda Lynn Veasey is a mother and caretaker to 6 children, 3 hounds and a Maine Coon cat. She has been making art on and off for 22 years. 6 years ago, she started doing art more seriously because of Grave’s disease and Lyme disease. Art helped her physically and mentally heal. It gave her a purpose and something positive to focus on. She wants to use art and especially NFTs to save the world, end greed and spread joy. She is a dreamer. She loves color, detail and texture and loves progression art and iteration art. It is not the end that matters to her, it is the journey. No art is ever truly done.

For more information visit: https://amandavznft.com/

Isagus Tausch

Originally a painter, and sculptor, it wasn’t till 2010 when Isagus decided to explore new ideas that she found herself in trashion. Through this medium she was able to find a way to question, provoke, debate, and express her thoughts and feelings as an artist through unconventional dresses, installations and performances. Each dress presented has a name, a story to tell, a message to deliver: about the planet, the stolen childhood, human trafficking, ethnic diversities, ancestral traditions, as well as domestic abuse and wars. The first Isagus Extroversions collection was only in paper, but later, she extended it to any kind of material she could find and possibly to work with. The concept behind Isagus' fashion art pieces plays with the idea of restoring aesthetic value to objects that have been discarded.

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/isagus_extroversions/?hl=en

Jaime Miranda Bambarén

Jaime Miranda-Bambarén is an artist linked to various expressive forms such as sculpture, installation, photography, video, and performance and whose works often evoke ecological and spiritual themes. He and obtained his Bachelor of Arts from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, 2007 and a graduate degree at Chelsea College of Arts in London in 2011. He took further courses of anatomic drawing with Carmen Herrera Águila, sculptor and aikido instructor, whose Taoist aesthetic principles Miranda-Bambarén declares a decisive influence in his work.

Various installations of his iconic Semillas (Seeds) have occupied significant sites such as the Plaza Matriz in El Callao (Peru), and the central courtyard of the Centro Cultural Conde Duque (Madrid, Spain). The most ambitious manifestation of this complex project will take place from Spring to Fall 2022, in Thomas Paine Park in Manhattan, New York City, at the special invitation of the Department of Parks & Recreation.

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/jaimemirandabambaren/ / http://www.jaimemiranda.com/

Mayte Spinola

Mayte Spinola y Gonzàlez-Cocho is a well-known Spanish painter, and a patron of Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura – a group founded in the 1990s to support emerging artists. Her works hang on the walls of notable collectors such as Baroness Thysen, the Alba Family, King Filipe VI and the King of Jordan, among others. Her recent exhibitions include “Retrospective Exhibition Mayte Spínola 50 years in art" (2022), Espacio Mira, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid and "Expo Re Encuentro" (2021), Grupo pro Arte y Cultura and Santana Art Gallery Madrid.

For more information visit: https://museomaytespinolamarmolejo.com/mayte-spinola-museo-de-arte-comtemporaneo-mayte-spinola/

David Morales Munoz

David Morales is a Flamenco dancer and choreographer born in La Línea de la Concepción, 1971. He began dancing at the young age of 3 and at only 6 years old he participated for the first time in a Flamenco Festival on the same program as Camarón de la Isla and Fosforito. Since then, he has built a path that has allowed him to tour 4 continents and more than 25 countries, performing in prestigious theaters such as the Carnegie Hall.

With 10 large-format musicals to his name, he likes to define himself as a disruptive artist, who conquers new stages for flamenco. Throughout his career of more than 40-years, he has incorporated visual experiments and videos into his musical shows. He has also produced documentaries, a podcast and created a cross-media flamenco musical. In his digital art collections, he seeks to express his point of view about flamenco.

For more information visit: https://davidmorales.dance/

David Pizzigoni

Born in Milan Davide Pizzigoni graduated in Architecture in Rome in 1984. His partnership with Olivetti which began in 1986 and culminated in 1990 with the publication of a book of drawings of the cities of the “Thousand and One Nights.” He is the author of four start-ups for Bulgari: a new advertising campaign (1992-94), Foulards (1995), Ties (1997), Porcelain (1999). He designs for Rosenthal (porcelain), Begg (cashmere) and Bruno Magli (shoes). He designs sets and costumes for operas and ballets for the Vienna State Opera and the New National Theatre in Tokyo. His experience in theatre led him in 1995 to begin a research on space, which increasingly took the shape of a fully-fledged investigation on “La Forma del Vuoto” (“The Form of Emptiness”). This research continues today, with his projects in which mobile parts are capable of visibly modifying the space, thus highlighting its plastic and dynamic potentials.

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/davidepizzigoni/

Diego Berro-Garcia Gonzalez

In the words of Diego Berro himself “Art has always been around me. In many different ways and through different projects and people in my life. Drawing came first, then painting, music, and acting. Began my career as a theater actor while studying film direction to learn everything that surround acting. Fell in love with all the magic happening behind the camera. Moved from Argentina to Spain and became an advertising photographer making graphic campaigns for the most important brands in the country. Meanwhile I was developing my own art with Digital art. I generate irrational visual worlds using photographs and manipulating them. Surrealism with realism.”

For more information visit: http://www.diegoberro.com/

Deenagh Miller

Born in 1952 into a family of different religions and cultures who survived tragedy and conflict, gave her a rich life experience from which to draw when evolving as a practicing artist. Deenagh’s art reveals an understanding of how images affect our emotions, state of mind and mood. A major component of this is how she incorporates art of the past into her own. At 6 she wanted to be an artist, but did not go to art school, instead studied history, history of art, graphic design and illustration, and at 30 in 1982 she became one, in an outpouring of work characterized by different subjects & styles.

For more information visit: https://www.deenaghmiller.co.uk/

About WISe.ART:

WISe.Art is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.Art NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

