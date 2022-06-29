Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, second tranche of buy-back programme completed

Oslo, 29 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the announced duration of the buy-back programme, the second tranche is completed, with a total of 4,221,244 shares bought back.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 22 June 2022 until 28 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 420,198 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.05 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|22 Jun 2022
|86,155
|70.294
|6,056,180
|23 Jun 2022
|85,404
|70.3292
|6,006,395
|24 Jun 2022
|83,595
|73.7261
|6,163,133
|27 Jun 2022
|83,249
|76.8222
|6,395,371
|28 Jun 2022
|81,795
|74.2707
|6,074,972
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|3,801,046
|69.3239
|263,503,216
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|4,221,244
|69.6949
|294,199,268
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,283,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment