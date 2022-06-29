Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, second tranche of buy-back programme completed

| Source: Adevinta ASA Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 29 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the announced duration of the buy-back programme, the second tranche is completed, with a total of 4,221,244 shares bought back.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 22 June 2022 until 28 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 420,198 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.05 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
22 Jun 202286,15570.2946,056,180
23 Jun 202285,40470.32926,006,395
24 Jun 202283,59573.72616,163,133
27 Jun 202283,24976.82226,395,371
28 Jun 202281,79574.27076,074,972
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		3,801,04669.3239263,503,216
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme4,221,24469.6949294,199,268







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,283,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

20220629 - Appendix Second Tranche ADE Buy Back