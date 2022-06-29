Meltwater appoints Scott Gibbs as Senior Vice President Global Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a leading global SaaS provider of social and media intelligence, announces Scott Gibbs as SVP of Global Enterprise. He will lead Meltwater’s Enterprise Sales teams globally as the company looks to continue to grow its customer base with a focus on large global organizations, as part of its overall growth strategy.



“Meltwater has experienced strong growth in our Enterprise segment over the last two years, and we are excited to work with Scott as we look to accelerate those efforts and continue to create value for our global customer base. Scott has the right mix of experience to help Meltwater achieve our growth goals: years of leading high growth, customer-facing teams; partnering with Fortune 500 customers to gain insights from data and maximize their ROI; and building culture through values-based leadership. We’re thrilled to bring him on board and know he will be a strong addition to the Meltwater team,” said Meltwater CEO John Box.

Gibbs has 27 years of enterprise and public sector technology experience and joins Meltwater from Tableau, a Salesforce company, where he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Americas, overseeing Tableau's Solution Engineering, Partners, Sales Planning and Operations, and Sales teams. Prior to Tableau, Gibbs led teams at Cisco, Nortel and KPMG, with nearly three decades of experience working with large enterprise customers across industries.

“I was incredibly impressed by Meltwater’s team and technology, and the value that they create for their customers. Today’s leading companies are tasked with combining and contextualizing external data on their brand, customers, markets, and competitors. Meltwater is focusing on the right investments and innovations to help customers gain insights from this data and make better business decisions, and that is why I am so excited to roll up my sleeves and get started,” said Scott Gibbs.

For further information, please contact:

Elise Heidenreich (Investor Relations and Media Contact Oslo)

eh@meltwater.com

Brinlea Johnson (Investor Relations and Media Contact New York)

ir@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion online documents each day, Meltwater enables PR, Communications, and Marketing professionals to make informed strategic decisions and influence the world around them. The Company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with ~50 offices across six continents. The Company has ~2,200 employees and ~27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.