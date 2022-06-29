Proactive news headlines including Elementos Ltd, Sunstone Metals, Latin Resources and Tietto Minerals

Sydney, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has kicked off a nine-hole, 1,590-metre diamond drilling program at Oropesa Tin Project in Spain with hopes of emulating the success of its 2021 program which resulted in a 50% increase in mineral resources. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) continues to expand its area of known mineralisation at the El Palmar gold-copper discovery in northern Ecuador after strong results have confirmed higher-grade copper and gold zones. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has encountered thick sections of exceptionally bright kaolinised granite during resource infill drilling at the Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin deposit in Western Australia. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has materially expanded the gold footprint of the Abujar Shear within its Abujar Gold Project in Côte D’Ivoire by 4.6 kilometres of previously undrilled strike. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has delivered further broad and shallow high-grade zinc-lead mineralisation at Dikaki prospect within the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has expanded its licensing agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to include non-exclusive access to its lentiviral vector plasmid system, a viral vector technology critical for the manufacture of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) continues to advance an exploration plan over its 80%-owned Gidji JV Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has demonstrated the potential of the flagship Cue Project in Western Australia to produce further gold ounces after hitting high-grade mineralisation outside the resource boundary at Amarillo prospect, part of the Western Trend that also includes Big Sky deposit. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) welcomes the move by Sayona Quebec Inc, which is 75%-owned by Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) and 25% by Piedmont, to restart the North American Lithium (NAL) Project near Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com