Vesaro partners with D-BOX technologies to equip up to 30 Kindred Concepts entertainment centers with 60 racing simulators

LONDON and MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is partnering with Vesaro, a British designer and manufacturer of high-quality racing simulators for the new Kindred Concepts entertainment centres. This new type of entertainment center provides an immersive, state-of-the-art Formula 1 racing simulation experience, gamified for a mass audience in a unique global licence agreement with Formula 1®. Vesaro will design, engineer, and build unique and advanced racing simulators meeting the high standards of the Formula 1 organization, which will be deployed in all Kindred Concepts centers. A first venue equipped with 60 racing simulators will be installed in the city of London, England by the end of 2022, with potentially as many as 30 venues worldwide over the next five years.



The pandemic paved the way for sim racing and the market is growing quite rapidly. The quality of racing games has greatly improved, and we are now approaching the realism of car racing both in terms of the virtual representation of established racing circuits as well as the sensations felt when driving a race car. The deployment of Kindred Concepts will undoubtedly benefit the identification and training of a new generation of Formula 1 racing drivers by allowing them to familiarise and memorise the different circuits and various race car settings, without a time limit and at a fraction of the cost of a real racing practice session.

“We really believe in this concept of Sim Racing centers and are proud to have been selected by Vesaro, our long-time partner in racing simulation. Kindred Concepts wants to bring together racing in a social environment all around the world. Each center will be supplied with state-of-the-art Vesaro simulators equipped with D-BOX haptic system, giving racing fans the best immersive social racing experience. They want to provide the best-in-class experiences, and with the strength of the Formula One brand, they are going to break barriers in competitive socialising. Cutting-edge technology from Vesaro and D-BOX with the excitement of F1 will create an unforgettable, adrenaline-fueled experience,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer at D-BOX. “This will give fans a slight idea of what it is like to sit in the cockpit of a vehicle that is capable of traveling at more than 300 km/h.”

“It was obvious for Vesaro to involve D-BOX in this project. Haptic systems are essential when it comes time to recreate the realism of a race, and D-BOX is the best in that field. Our racing simulators will bring to life the experience of driving a Formula 1 car in a stylish and fun environment, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy and get closer to the world of Formula 1,” declared Nevil Slade, Chief Executive Officer at Vesaro. “D-BOX provides experiences like we do. When people sit in our simulator, we have to wow them, and this new concept developed by Kindred Concepts is going to make them experience something special and take their breath away.”

The first center is expected to open at the One New Change center in London at the end of this year, with plans to extend to the USA, Middle East, and Asia in consideration as well.

ABOUT VESARO

Vesaro is a British design and manufacturing company with its headquarters in the heart of Kent in England. From here we design, engineer and build some of the world’s most advanced simulators. Our core product is the world’s only commercial-grade modular simulation system, offering versatility that has never been seen before. In addition to the core Vesaro I modular system, Vesaro designs and builds flight & helicopter simulators as well as Formula body style F1 simulators, making Vesaro a complete solution for your entertainment and training needs.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

