Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Med virkning fra d. 29. juni 2022 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Emissionstillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. den 29. juni 2022
|DK0016195860
|Basis 1 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0016195944
|Basis 2 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0016196082
|Basis 3 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0060075893
|Basis 4 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0061116027
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0061139748
|Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
|DK0016306798
|European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,400%
|0,500%
|DK0060145183
|Fonde KL 1
|0,075%
|0,125%
|DK0010170398
|Globale obligationer KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
|DK0016254899
|HøjrenteLande KL 1
|0,350%
|0,400%
|DK0060268506
|Korte obligationer KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
|DK0060014678
|Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
|DK0060187342
|Lange obligationer KL 1
|0,075%
|0,125%
|DK0015168686
|Mellemlange obligationer KL 1
|0,075%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0016067432
|Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,200%
|0,225%
|DK0016015399
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 29. juni 2022
|DK0016195860
|Basis 1 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0016195944
|Basis 2 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0060075893
|Basis 4 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|DK0061139748
|Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
|DK0016306798
|European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,400%
|0,500%
|DK0060145183
|Fonde KL 1
|0,075%
|0,125%
|DK0010170398
|Globale obligationer KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
|DK0016254899
|HøjrenteLande KL 1
|0,350%
|0,400%
|DK0060268506
|Korte obligationer KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
|DK0060014678
|Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1
|0,050%
|0,075%
|DK0060187342
|Lange obligationer KL 1
|0,075%
|0,125%
|DK0015168686
|Mellemlange obligationer KL 1
|0,075%
|0,100%
|DK0060014595
|Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0016067432
|Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,200%
|0,225%
|DK0016015399
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager