Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

| Source: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

Med virkning fra d. 29. juni 2022 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISIN Navn Tidligere Emissionstillæg Emissionstillæg pr. den 29. juni 2022
DK0016195860 Basis 1 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0016195944 Basis 2 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0016196082 Basis 3 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0060075893 Basis 4 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0061116027 Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0061139748 Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,200%
DK0016306798 European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,400% 0,500%
DK0060145183 Fonde KL 1 0,075% 0,125%
DK0010170398 Globale obligationer KL 1 0,050% 0,075%
DK0016254899 HøjrenteLande KL 1 0,350% 0,400%
DK0060268506 Korte obligationer KL 1 0,050% 0,075%
DK0060014678 Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1 0,050% 0,075%
DK0060187342 Lange obligationer KL 1 0,075% 0,125%
DK0015168686 Mellemlange obligationer KL 1 0,075% 0,100%
DK0060353886 Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,200% 0,250%
DK0016067432 Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,200% 0,225%
DK0016015399 Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,200%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISIN Navn Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 29. juni 2022
DK0016195860 Basis 1 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0016195944 Basis 2 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0060075893 Basis 4 KL 1 0,100% 0,150%
DK0061139748 Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,200%
DK0016306798 European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,400% 0,500%
DK0060145183 Fonde KL 1 0,075% 0,125%
DK0010170398 Globale obligationer KL 1 0,050% 0,075%
DK0016254899 HøjrenteLande KL 1 0,350% 0,400%
DK0060268506 Korte obligationer KL 1 0,050% 0,075%
DK0060014678 Korte obligationer Lagerbeskattet KL 1 0,050% 0,075%
DK0060187342 Lange obligationer KL 1 0,075% 0,125%
DK0015168686 Mellemlange obligationer KL 1 0,075% 0,100%
DK0060014595 Stabil Balanceret KL 1 0,050% 0,100%
DK0060353886 Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,200% 0,250%
DK0016067432 Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,200% 0,225%
DK0016015399 Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,200%

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager