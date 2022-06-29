Modular Data Center Market to value USD 45 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The modular data center market is expected to surpass USD 45 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing demand for colocation services that require highly scalable modular data center facilities at optimum costs is fueling the industry growth.

Service providers offer a comprehensive range of onshore & remote services to help organizations optimize data center performance and remain competitive in the market.

The growing penetration of digital technologies, such as online banking, mobile wallets, and smart card-based payments, will propel the acceptance of modular data center solutions in the BFSI sector. There is a surge in the deployment of modular data centers globally as it helps to store & process large volumes of information generated from digital payment methods.

The BFSI industry is investing heavily in modernizing data center infrastructure and is increasingly focused on cloud solutions on account of the cost-effectiveness and flexibility offered by these solutions. This also helps to improve stability, connection, and performance, fueling the demand for modular data center solutions. The industry will expand as increased capacity and throughput are required for mission-critical systems, high-bandwidth applications, and online transaction activities including digital transfers.

The North America modular data center market will grow due to the growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions. The strong regional presence of medical facilities, such as Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital implementing Electronic Health Record (EHR), is fueling the need for modular data centers. Furthermore, the use of smart medical devices stimulates the demand for modular data centers, which are containerized & circular units that are purpose-built and pre-engineered to fulfill the specific demands of various medical institutions.

The modular data center market will witness growth owing to the increasing demand for rapidly deployable, portable, and scalable IT facilities. Scalability provides enterprises with the basic components needed to grow data center capacities at regular intervals based on data volume. This capacity-on-demand strategy allows companies to quickly meet the changing customer demands, enabling modular data center market expansion.





The market is experiencing significant gains as data center operators are switching to modular designs to gain flexibility and cost-efficiencies. Modular infrastructure has evolved with high availability & efficiency after integrating the latest power & cooling system technologies. These units are highly used in modular facilities as they limit operation interruptions during maintenance and upgrades.





The increasing usage of individual data center is boosting market growth. Individual predefined modules enable the plug & play implementation of complete data center infrastructure. Data center module components are all defined and fully synchronized with one another. These modules are decoupled from their physical covers and established infrastructure interfaces, making them adaptable to various use-cases.





The growing penetration of 5G is resulting in higher internet user traffic, which will further enhance the demand for data center renovation for ensuring efficient data traffic management. Telecom operators are focusing on enhancing customer experience by incorporating advanced modular data center and are heavily investing in network infrastructure upgrades. This helps them to offer stable & strong networks and uninterrupted internet services in remote locations.

