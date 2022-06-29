The global bio decontamination market is projected to reach USD 227 million by 2027 from USD 159 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio Decontamination Market by Product, Agent, Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786257/?utm_source=GNW





The chamber decontaminationsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bio decontamination market, by product, during the forecast period

The global bio decontamination market is segmented into room decontamination and chamber decontamination based on type.The chamber decontaminationis estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its low cost and power requirements.



Pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end user, the global bio decontamination market is segmented into pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies, hospitals & healthcare facilities, and life sciences & biotechnology research organizations. This can be attributed to growing pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing industry and stringent manufacturing guidelines.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global bio decontaminationmarket is segmented into four regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the bio decontaminationmarket during the forecast period.



The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of HAIs, increasing medical tourism, and the presence of high-growth markets.The growing pharmaceutical and medical device industry in the region are also expected to propel market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 42%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

• By Region: North America -46%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 18%, and Rest of the World – 11%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global bio decontaminationmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service, agent type, type, end user,and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



