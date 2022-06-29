New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04683696/?utm_source=GNW

This 2022 outlook study expects a continuation of the trend as market consolidation and convergence dynamically transforms the global market.



New product launches, Canadian electronic logging device certification, cross-vertical partnerships, and new market entries are highlights of the global connected truck telematics market.As leading market participants gear up with R&D in emerging solutions, such as electric vehicle telematics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications, the market will undergo a tectonic change on technological and business fronts.



Big corporations will seek to penetrate new regions or markets through organic growth and M&As.This This research discusses global micro- and macro-trends influencing the connected truck telematics market and provides regional deep-dive market analyses, key competitor analyses, revenue forecasts, and market sizing.



The study also comprehensively analyzes key market metrics, generating insights into vehicle segments, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by product type, region, and segment. In this research, market participants will find effective strategies to address market challenges and growth opportunities for new revenue streams. Capitalizing on these growth opportunities and potential revenue and business streams will be crucial for TSPs, fleets, and other stakeholders in the value chain.

Author: Mugundhan Deenadayalan

