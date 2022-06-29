PIB Group Extends Digital Strategy with Applied Epic

Brighton, UK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that PIB Group (‘PIB’) has expanded its relationship with Applied to implement Applied Epic within their Schemes & Affinities (S&A) Division. The solution will provide advanced automation capabilities to create productivity through fewer clicks, while delivering greater access to insurers within their daily workflows. PIB Group will also integrate Applied’s customer self-service portal and mobile apps to keep employees and customers connected to policy information, documentation, and service anytime, anywhere.

Thistle Insurance Services and Fish Insurance will be the first two brokers under PIB’s S&A business to go live. Thistle Insurance Services provide specialist and niche insurance products for Tenant Risks (Content Insurance) Leisure and lifestyle products. Fish Insurance are specialists in Disability Insurance, providing cover for Mobility Scooters, Car, Home Care’s & Employees, Wheelchair and Equipment. They follow on from the implementation of Applied Epic within PIB’s employee benefits division.

“We were thrilled with the positive productivity results our Employee Benefits division experienced using Applied Epic, so continuing implementation to our Schemes & Affinities division was the logical next step,” said Paul Johnson, chief information officer and chief operating officer, PIB Group. “Applied Epic and Applied’s customer service tools will enable this division to realise similar efficiencies through automation of our most important servicing workflows and digitally connecting us to our customers in new ways.”

Applied Epic is a foundational management platform and insurer connectivity solution that is hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform can integrate with both Applied and third-party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“We are seeing more of our larger brokers consolidating on a single platform to standardise operational efficiencies and support a single view into the business across multiple brands,” said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. “Applied Epic’s out-of-the-box automation will increase staff productivity from day one; while this latest roll out will be the next step in visibility for the organisation across more roles, locations and lines of business.

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About PIB Group

Backed by world leading private equity firms, Apax Funds and The Carlyle Group, PIB is a dynamic and diversified independent specialist insurance intermediary which is experiencing rapid acquisitive and organic growth. Launched in 2015, PIB has grown rapidly through acquisitions and by employing outstanding individuals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the insurance market. The PIB Group offers a range of specialist teams, products, and services to clients and has offices throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands. For more information, visit https://www.pibgroup.co.uk