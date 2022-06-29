GLAMIRA's brand-new, original collection GENUINE! Genuine, Complementary, Full of Hope

English French German

GLAMIRA, one of the leading global e-commerce brands in the jewelry industry, launched the GENUINE Collection consisting of 580 pieces and 3 different concepts. The concepts named Hope, Essence and Connection create a timeless collection that emphasizes finding the unique balance between the good and the bad, the peaceful environment with our loved ones and that being together in difficult times is the greatest strength.

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLAMIRA, which broke new ground in its field with online jewelry sales to more than 65 countries, presented its GENUINE collection consisting of new and uniquely designed products to its customers. What makes the collection consisting of "Hope", "Essence" and "Connection" themes different is the messages that the themes give through the designs...

GLAMIRA Brand Director Yasemin Topaloğlu commented, "The Genuine collection, which appeals to everyone, has become a great option that you can gift to the soul of your loved ones and personalize according to their taste. We are confident that this collection, created with great effort, will be appreciated as much as it deserves."

To feel "Full of Hope" inside...

The theme "Hope" conveys the message that one can find one's own balance in the ups and downs of life. Reminding that there is always hope even in the worst of times, the collection takes its inspiration from feathers and infinity symbols.

The wonderful feeling of genuine love!

The "Essence" theme symbolizes peace, based on the complementary and blessed effect of our family, love or friendship relationships that we create by nurturing true feelings; it consists of designs that emphasize simplicity and elegance.

"Complementary" pieces of marvelous differences...

Based on the beauty of diversity and unity, the theme "Connection" says that even if ethnicity, gender and beliefs differ from each other, they look great together. The minimal aesthetic perception that sheds light on the designs is reflected in products such as bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces.

580 pieces of original designs that can be personalized...

The original designs combined with the wonderful themes within its structure are produced completely personalized. As the personalization feature strengthens the meaning of the designs, the GENUINE Collection becomes a great option to gift to your loved ones.

About Glamira:

Since the day it was founded, the jewelry brand GLAMIRA has been working to make every special and emotional moment of its users perfect, based on quality and trust. With the belief that everyone is special and unique, GLAMIRA produces designs that give the freedom of personalization. With the motto "This is so you", GLAMIRA offers more than 50,000 women's, men's and children's products of its own design and production.

With a strong team of 650 people and a worldwide trade infrastructure, GLAMIRA manages all processes from design to the final stage of production with a boutique approach. Operating in 65 countries with its offices in 9 countries including Germany, Switzerland, USA, UK, Norway, Norway, Holland, Australia, Bulgaria and Turkey and 76 online stores, GLAMIRA works with the vision of becoming the world's leading luxury consumption brand by expanding its product range.

For detailed information visit www.glamira.co.uk/

Communication;

Hande Erdener

GLAMIRA PR Manager

Hande.erdener@glamira-group.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c8eae35-1f9c-440b-bdc3-7b0f853178cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02a574fe-364e-4d10-a700-85a77c869aed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1ab160c-e10d-4403-a55e-24e055902c0b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4da42f38-0718-40a6-ae55-ec23a2eb4df5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46036e1d-ec54-4ef8-b5e8-eb99140644df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceca0419-8ddc-4813-84b2-aca669fcb137

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20156f54-c3e4-4282-90f5-4cdd9f9a4374