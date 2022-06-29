New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dimensional Metrology Software Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289507/?utm_source=GNW





Historically, the dimensional metrology software market has had steady growth, with software sales predominantly tied to the sale of metrology equipment. The market was affected by the pandemic in 2020, but with industries returning to normalcy, it is expected to resume its steady growth during the forecast period. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The metrology software market is segmented into quality control & inspection and reverse engineering software. It covers market share analyses of the top competitors at the total market level and discusses the prominent distribution channels. Annual estimates and forecasts have been provided for 2019 through 2026. The study provides revenues for the base year and revenue projections till 2026. Additional market metrics such as CAGR (2021 to 2026), average pricing, and market concentration have also been provided. The study also identifies and analyses the growth opportunities emerging out of the dimensional metrology software market, providing insight into how to leverage the same.

Author: Ram Ravi

Read the full report:



