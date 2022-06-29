Global Organ-on-a-Chip Markets Report 2022: Data from 2019 to 2021, and Projections of CAGRs Through 2026

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report covers various types of products available in the organ-on-a-chip market and potential application sectors in various industries. The organ-on-a-chip market is broken down into various segments.

An organ-on-a-chip is a type of artificial organ that possesses the capability to simulate activities, mechanics and physiological responses similar to that of an organ system. These are multi-channel 3D microfluidic cell culture chips that are primarily being used in life science and drug development research because of their ability to imitate human microenvironments in vitro.

The unique characteristics of organ-on-a-chip are worked out by integrating biology and advanced engineering. Cell biology, microfluidics and microfabrication are the core fields that have paved the way towards the development of organ-on-a-chip technology.



Organ-on-a-chip is considered to be a potential game-changing technology and is serving as a testing alternative that is replacing the use of animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies around the globe. Countries are focusing on this upcoming technology to produce safer and effective drugs.

It has been observed that pharmaceutical R&D expenses create a lot of burden on the healthcare industry because the drug discovery process requires huge investment but has a low success rate. Studies have indicated that using organ-on-a-chips for drug discovery and development studies will help to reduce the cost by 26% because many ineffective and toxic drugs can be eliminated at the preclinical stage before they enter human trials.

Also, rising demand for personalized medicines is also a contributing factor to growth in the organ-on-a-chip market. There are many diseases that still do not have any approved therapies for cures and depend only on symptomatic management, e.g., amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cirrhosis, etc.

Therefore, organ-on-a-chip will be beneficial for such indications. More research and the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as neurogenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and other rare indications will also be contributing factors for the market.



The North American region has the highest share of the organ-on-a-chip market, followed by Europe. This is because of the extensive research and developmental activities taking place in the region as well as the presence of major players, funding and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. All these factors contribute to growth in the organ-on-a-chip market.



It has been observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the organ-on-a-chip market. This is because, due to the pandemic, many institutions across the world began research projects aimed at gaining an understanding of disease pathology and developing treatment options for coronavirus.

Finally, it has also been observed that companies are now moving from single organ on a chip to multiple organ on a chip to gain a better understanding of the toxicological impact of a drug.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2026 are given for each type, application, offering and end user.The application segment is characterized by various types, including drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development, and by end-use industry, including academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cosmetics industry and other end users. By type market is segmented to liver, lung, kidney, heart and others. The report also focuses on regional segmentation of the market.

Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry. It also includes information about the industry structure and competitive landscape as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The report includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global organ-on-a-chip market.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Information on multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip, and discussion of their ability to imitate human microenvironment in vitro

Evaluation and forecast the global organ-on-a-chip market size, and corresponding market share analysis by technology offering, organ type, application, end-user vertical and region

Discussion on how organ-on-a-chip is emerging as a priority testing alternative which is replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies

Review of potential applications in pharmaceutical and life science research sectors, including preclinical drugs testing, drug screening, personalized medicine, phenotypic screening, lead optimization and disease modelling

Insights into the recent industry structure including the government programs and policies in support of organ-on-a-chip and coverage of revised laws involving animal testing

Review of patent grants for innovations in organ-on-a-chip technology across each major category

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 4Dcell, BiomimX, Emulate Inc., Kirkstall Ltd., Nortis and TissUse GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Developments in Drug Discovery

1950-1970

1970-1990

1990-2010

2010 to the Present

Market Potential

Strategic Initiatives

Regulatory Framework

U.S.

European Union

China

Japan

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting the Organ-On-A-Chip Market

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Demand for a Way to Enhance the Effectiveness of Clinical Trials

Increasing Investments for Drug Research and Development

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardization

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19

Introduction

Outbreak Origins

Symptoms of Covid-19

Progression of Covid-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Impact of Covid-19 on the Organ-On-A-Chip Market

Chapter 6 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Type

Liver

Liver-On-A-Chip Classifications Depending on Their Principal Actions

Heart

Kidney

Lung

Other Organs

Chapter 7 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by End-user

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetics Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Increasing R&D Spending

Other End-users

Chapter 8 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Offering

Products

Services

Chapter 9 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Toxicological Research

Physiological Model Development

Chapter 10 Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Industry Structure

Raw Material Suppliers

Quality and Technology

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturers

Distributors

End-users of Consumables

Competitive Analysis

Patent Landscape

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

4Dcell

Axosim

Beonchip

Biomimx

Bioivt

Cherry Biotech

Cn Bio

Elveflow

Emulate Inc.

Fluigent

Hesperos Inc.

Hurel Corp.

Insphero

Kirkstall

Mesobio Tech

Micronit

Mimetas

Nortis

Synvivo

Tara Biosystems Inc.

Tissuse Gmbh

