US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities

This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers’ offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations. This research also includes market penetration forecasts (2022–2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers. The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.

