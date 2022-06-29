Carpet Cleaner Global Market Outlook Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Nilfisk, Tennant, Alfred Karcher, Bissell and Techtronic Industries

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report considers the present scenario of the global carpet cleaner market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The global carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period.



KEY INSIGHTS

The demand for a technologically advanced carpet cleaner is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developing economies.

The shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies will result in demand growth for carpet cleaners from online channels.

As carpet flooring is not a necessity and depends more on consumer choice, improving the economy, disposable income, and awareness is expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people has boosted the hospitality sector leading to increased demand for a carpet cleaners.

Increasing economic growth and rising construction & renovation activities in emerging economies such as Brazil and India are also fueling the global demand for rugs and carpets. Further, a steady, rising demand for automation and the civil aviation industry is also supporting the growth of the market.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the Global Carpet Cleaner Market is the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries. In developing countries, manual labor is a preferred option over automatic machinery owing to its vast availability at any given time.

Home improvement activities are considered a major spending sector among millennials that can promote the market for carpet cleaners. The drivers supporting the home improvement segment are rapid urbanization, an aging generation, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, thus supplementing the carpets and carpet cleaner market.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

End-users have the choice to opt for other ways of carpet cleaning. An improving economy, automation, and awareness are expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising travel and tourism activities have boosted the construction of public infrastructure and the hospitality sector, supporting market growth

The offline channel dominates the carpet cleaner market in terms of distribution channels. However, the shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies expect significant demand growth from online websites.

Segmentation by Product

Upright

Canister

Handheld

Segmentation by Cleaning Methods

Carpet Extractor

Carpet Steamers

Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

Segmentation by End-User

Commercial

Hospitality & Retail

Corporate Offices

Government Institutions

Educational Institutes

Travel & Transportation

Others

Residential

Contract Cleaners

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America was the largest market for a carpet cleaners in 2021, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for carpet cleaners was majorly concentrated in countries like the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and Brazil are witnessing increased adoption of carpet cleaners owing to the developing commercial sector and rising adoption of automation



Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

APAC

China

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players. The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price.

The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product/service extensions, growth in technological innovations, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions.



Key Players

Nilfisk

Tennant

Alfred Karcher

Bissell

Techtronic Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Ashbys

Boss Cleaning Equipment

CFR

Chem-tex

Cleanfix

Cleantec Innovation

Daimer Industries Inc

Duplex

EDIC

Eureka Forbes

Gadlee

Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

Hydro-Force

Jon-Don

Kleenrite

Masterblend

NSS Enterprise

NUMATIC INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Pacific Floorcare

Powr-Flite

Prochem Europe Ltd

RCM SPA

Rotovac

Rug BadgeR

Rug Doctor

Sandia

Santoemma

SEBO

TASKI

Tornado Industries Inc

Truvox International Ltd



