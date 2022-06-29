New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicles Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289516/?utm_source=GNW

Tesla retained the leadership with sales of 936,172 units, followed by the VW Group with 762,717 units. Tesla (13.8%) and VW Group (11.3%) held 25.1% of the market. A total of 641,000 MWh of units have been delivered globally in the last 11 years, with 2021 delivering 251,400 MWh, 80% higher than in 2020. EV charging point installations surpassed 1.5 million points compared to 1.1 million in 2020, with China (accounting for 65%) having the maximum number. CHAdeMO is the first prominent format to be phased out by 2024. China’s upcoming ChaoJi format is expected to grow in the next decade as it is compatible with AC and DC (like CCS) and with current and old connector formats. Advanced features, such as V2G services, business intelligence, blockchain technology, and suggestive charging pattern, will be available and preferred by network operators in the next 5 years of management/aggregator cloud platforms. Leading battery manufacturers (BYD, CATL, and LG Chem) and OEMs (for example, BYD, Daimler, and VW) are now looking at next-generation battery technology. It focuses on module-less battery pack technology, integrating cells directly into the pack without packing them into modules.

