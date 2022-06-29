The Worldwide Orthodontic Services Industry is Projected to Grow to $9.2 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthodontic Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The orthodontic services market is projected to grow from US$ 4,331.05 million in 2021 to US$ 9,293.72 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders across the globe and rising burden of malocclusion bolster the growth of the market. However, high cost involved in orthodontic services hampers the overall market growth.



Orthodontics is a part of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, positioning, and correction of misaligned or misaligned teeth. According to the American Association of Orthodontics, nearly 50% of the developed world's population has severe deformities to benefit from orthodontic treatment. For a larger population, orthodontic services encompass so much more than is realized because they are important to both oral and overall health. Orthodontic services involve more than just different types of braces. There are also surgical options.

Surgery can help speed up orthodontic treatment. Tooth correction surgery is best for people with an overbite, underbite, or misaligned jaw. Most adults well into their 70s and 80s also benefit from orthodontic services. Orthodontic services include root canal treatment, pediatric dentistry, crowns and bridges, implants, dentures, veneers, tooth extraction, teeth whitening, and cosmetic dentistry. The employment of technological advancements, such as advanced dental imaging and robotics, in orthodontics is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic appliances in the emerging countries also contributes to the market expansion.



The need for orthodontic services is increasing with the growing prevalence of dental issues, such as crowded teeth, abnormalities, chipped teeth, and uneven spacing between teeth. Orthodontic services are provided in various settings, including hospitals and dental clinics. Fixed orthodontic appliances provide a better control over tooth movements. Moreover, fixed braces require specific maintenance and basic oral hygiene to keep them in good shape.

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), 10,658 orthodontists are practicing in the US; this represents ~3.27 orthodontists per 100,000 people in 2018. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected ~3.5 billion people worldwide in 2019. Crossbite, open bite, overbite, and spacing are among the most prevailing orthodontic problems. According to the WHO, malocclusion is one of the most important oral health problems, after caries and periodontal disease. The prevalence of malocclusion in India has been observed to be ranging from 20% to 43%. Therefore, an increasing burden of malocclusion patients is boosting the adoption of orthodontic treatment procedures, thereby driving the orthodontic services market growth.

The high cost of orthodontic services restricts the growth of the orthodontic services market. Key companies in the orthodontic services market have succeeded in establishing themselves in the global marketplace; nevertheless, entering into local or domestic markets has proven to be a significant challenge for them. This is because products in local markets are often less expensive than those available in international markets.

According to Oral-B, the cost of braces range from US$ 4000 to US$ 7,500. Metal braces cost US$ 3,000-7,000; ceramic braces cost US$ 4,000-8,000; lingual braces cost ~US$ 8,000-10,000; and Invisalign braces cost in the range of US$ 4,000-7,400. The cost of the dental braces depends on factors such as type and brand of braces, cost of living in corresponding areas, and expertise of the dentists. The factors mentioned above are restraining the growth of the overall orthodontic services market.



The orthodontic services market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into fixed and removable. The removable segment is estimated to account for a larger market share during 2021-2028. The market for the removable segment is growing due the rising inclination of people toward removable braces, such as aligners and retainers, because of their less complex and easy to use features.

Apart from that, the removable orthodontic appliance offers advantages, such as comfortable to wear, hygienic appliance, and freedom of removing the appliance whenever required. The removable orthodontic appliances are used by children and adult.

Moreover, the appliances are used to treat various dental problems and malocclusions, such as overlap teeth, deep bite, open bite cross bite, and diastema. Increasing prevalence of dental malocclusion, rising advancements in dentistry, surging number of dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in developing countries, and the growing number of dental care service providers propel the demand for removable orthodontic appliance. Thus, the removable segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Orthodontic Services Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Orthodontic Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Cases of Dental Disorders

5.1.2 Growing Burden of Dental Malocclusion

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Orthodontic Services

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Investments by Dental Laboratories in CAD/CAM

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancements in Orthodontic Technology and Treatments

5.4.1.1 Invisalign Orthodontic Technology

5.4.1.2 Digital X-Rays with Planmeca ProMax 3D

5.4.1.3 Clarity Advanced Ceramic Clear Braces from 3M Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Orthodontic Services Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Orthodontic Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Orthodontic Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Orthodontic Services Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis

6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.4 Performance of Key Players

6.2.4.1 3M

6.2.4.2 Align Technology, Inc.



7. Orthodontic Services Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Orthodontic Services Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Fixed

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fixed: Orthodontic Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Removable

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Removable: Orthodontic Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Orthodontic Services Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Orthodontic Services Market Share by End User - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospital: Orthodontic Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Dental Clinics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Dental Clinics: Orthodontic Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Orthodontic Services Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Orthodontic Services Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Orthodontic Services Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Orthodontic Services Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 R&D EXPENSES ($ MN)

12.2.6 SWOT Analysis

12.2.7 Key Developments

12.3 Institut Straumann AG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Q and M Dental Group

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co. , Ltd.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Dalian Meier Dental

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Crescent Dental Care

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Align Orthodontics

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Coast Dental

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Abano Healthcare Group Limited

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0st38

Attachment