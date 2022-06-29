Robo Advisory Global Market Outlook Report 2022-2026: Compound Annual Growth of 48%, with Market Set to Reach $135.11 Billion by 2026

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robo advisory market is expected to grow from $18.71 billion in 2021 to $28.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.20%. The market is expected to reach $135.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.08%.



The growing digitalization in financial services is contributing to the growth of the robo advisory market. In the financial industry, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the cloud, blockchain, and fintech are making it easier to access funds and assisting the finance sector by using automated techniques to improve customer experience.

For instance, in December 2020, Franklin Templeton, a US-based investment company, announced a partnership with Bambu and Apex Clearing to launch Tango, a new turnkey robo-adviser. This partnership will benefit by using the Apex platform to facilitate trading and custody for the robo-adviser and using the cloud-based platform of Bambu to facilitate a white-label software service. So, rising digital integration in financial services is driving the market's growth.



Advancements in technology are significantly shaping the robo advisory market. With the advancement of technology in areas such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing, the effectiveness of robo-advisory is expected to increase. This will enable robo-advisors to strengthen the value proposition and have a higher impact across the value chain. For instance, in November 2020, Unifimoney Inc., a US-based company operating in robo advisory, announced a partnership with Quantel AI Inc. to launch AI-based robo-investing products as part of the Unifimoney investing platform. These products will use Quantel's proprietary AI engines to evaluate the risk profile and stated goals and advise on portfolio selection to meet the customer's goals.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider robo advisory market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The robo advisory market section of the report gives context. It compares the robo advisory market with other segments of the robo advisory market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, robo advisory indicators comparison.

5. Robo Advisory Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Robo Advisory Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.2. Global Robo Advisory Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



6. Robo Advisory Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Robo Advisory Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based

Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

6.2. Global Robo Advisory Market, Segmentation By Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Fintech Robo Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers

6.3. Global Robo Advisory Market, Segmentation By Business Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Pure Robo Advisors

Hybrid Robo Advisors

6.4. Global Robo Advisory Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Healthcare

Education

Retail

7. Robo Advisory Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Company Profiles

Betterment

Charles Schwab & Co.

Wealthfront Corporation

Personal Capital

Bambu

Blooom

Ellevest

Futureadvisor

Nutmeg Saving and Investment

Sigfig Wealth Management

The Vanguard Group

Sofi Wealth

Hedgeable

Wisebanyan

Assetbuilder

Ally Financial

Wealthsimple

Axos Invest Inc.

Scalable Capital

Moneyfarm

Acorns

United Income

T. Rowe Price

Rebellion Research

Wealthnavi

Td Ameritrade

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

Stash Invest

Fincite

Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung

Social Finance

