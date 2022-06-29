Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Offer Period Extension

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

OFFER PERIOD EXTENSION

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million) through the issue of new shares contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 11 January 2022, as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus dated 20 May 2022 (“Offer”), the closing date for applications has been extended to 12.00 noon on 30 September 2022 (or, if earlier, as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board’s discretion). The Board reserves the right to further extend the Offer but not longer than 12 months following publication of the Prospectus.

