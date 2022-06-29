Cards & Payments Global Market Outlook Report 2022-2026: PCI DSS Compliance, EMV Technology, 3-D Secure Services, Tokenization, Biometrics and End-to-End Encryption

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cards & payments market is expected to grow from $763.2 billion in 2021 to $847.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is expected to grow to $1,269.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cards & payments market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the cards & payments market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Cards and payments companies are investing in technologies and formulating guidelines to prevent card and payment fraud. In this regard, payment service providers and merchants have implemented various solutions including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance, EMV technology, 3-D Secure services, tokenization, biometrics, and end-to-end encryption. To combat the constantly evolving card fraud methods, the National Retail Federation (NRF) also updates its security guidelines continuously.



