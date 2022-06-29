Fidelity Life: How Millennials Can Prepare for Financial Independence

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennials have unique financial challenges and opportunities. They are coming of age in a time of economic uncertainty but also have access to more information and resources than any other generation. Below are six tips on how millennials can make the most of their situation and set themselves up for financial success.

1. Get a term life insurance policy

Term life insurance is an affordable way to protect loved ones in case of premature death. Term life policies typically range from 10 to 30 years, and come with affordable premiums. If the policyholder passes away, their loved ones can receive a death benefit that they can use to replace income and pay off debts. Getting a term life policy can be essential for those with young children or dependents who rely on their income.

2. Invest in oneself

People in their 20s are at the perfect time to invest in their education and career development. The more marketable skills they have, the better their chances of achieving financial independence. Consider taking courses, getting a degree or certification, or participating in professional development programs.

3. Live below one's means

One of the best ways millennials can prepare for financial independence is to live below their means. That way, they can save money and build up their nest egg. Try to avoid lifestyle inflation by living simply and only spending money on essential items. Additionally, put any extra money into savings or investments to grow wealth over time.

4. Make a budget - and stick to it

Budgeting is key to financial success. By creating a budget, millennials can track their income and expenses, see where their money is going, and make adjustments as needed. There are many different ways to budget, so find a method that works and stick to it.

5. Invest early and often

The sooner millennials start investing, the better. Investing allows them to grow their money while taking less risk than stock market speculation. Over time, compounding will help investments snowball, and millennials will be well on their way to financial independence.

6. Have an emergency fund

No matter how well people plan, life can always throw unexpected expenses their way. That's why it's important to have an emergency fund to cover unexpected costs. Ideally, an emergency fund should have enough money to cover three to six months of living expenses. By having this cushion, millennials can avoid going into debt if unexpected expenses come up.

The bottom line

Following these tips can help millennials prepare for financial independence and set themselves up for a bright future. Term life insurance is just one step on the path to success, but it's an important one. By preparing now, millennials will be better equipped to weather any storms that come their way and achieve the level of financial independence they desire.

