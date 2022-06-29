Global Construction Toys Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Hasbro, Mattel, Mega Bloks and Bandai Co. Ltd Among Others

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Toys Global Market Report 2022, By Product, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the construction toys market are Vtech, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, Mega Bloks, Bandai Co. Ltd, Melissa & Doug, Knex, Gebr. Marklin & Cie. GmbH, Meccano, Tegu, and Spin Master Ltd.



The global construction toys market is expected to grow from $9.04 billion in 2021 to $9.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.



The construction toys market consists of sales of construction toys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of construction toys. Construction toys are made up of a set of basic components that are supplied and configured to enable children to construct structures of their creation that can then be disassembled and redesigned into something new.



The main types of construction toys are bricks & blocks, tinker toys, others. Toys in the bricks and blocks segment are also known as building blocks, are solid shapes that are used for building games. Some are only plain wooden planks, whereas others are more complex, such as the plastic interlocking bricks. The raw material used in manufacturing construction toys includes wood, polymer, metal, others. These categories of toys are sold through various channels such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores.



North America was the largest region in the construction toys market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



A rise in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the construction toys market in the forecast period. An increase in disposable income is fuelling a healthy surge in leisure spending across the world, with an increase in disposable income, consumers are willing to invest to boost their standard of living, resulting in the purchase of a vast range of consumer products and recreational products such as toys. For example, in the USA, disposable personal income rose from $14,974 billion in 2019 to $17,515.2 billion in 2021. The rise in per capita net disposable income led customers to increase their spending on toys and games, which in turn boosted the demand for construction toys, driving the market growth.



The introduction of eco-friendly construction toys is the key trend gaining popularity in the construction toys market. Key players are coming up with eco-friendly and sustainable products as concerns over the safety of the raw materials used in construction toys have grown and to maintain a competitive edge over the other players.

For example, in January 2021, Mattel, a US-based toy manufacturing company launched an eco-friendly bio-based Mega Bloks line, consisting of the Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends sets wherein all of the sets would be made from bio-based resins and packaged in entirely recyclable Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging.



In February 2021, Never Wrong Toys, a US-based toy manufacturer in the areas of sports, action games, novelties, collectibles, acquired Laser Pegs for an undisclosed amount. Never Wrong Toys will be able to grow the company, strengthen its brand portfolio and reposition itself in the industry with a new marketing strategy and retail sales strategy as a result of this acquisition. Laser Pegs is a US-based toy manufacturer that produces lighted construction toys.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Toys Market Characteristics



3. Construction Toys Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Construction Toys



5. Construction Toys Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Construction Toys Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Construction Toys Forecast Market, 2021 - 2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Construction Toys Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Construction Toys Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bricks & Blocks

Tinker Toy

Other Products

6.2. Global Construction Toys Market, Segmentation By Raw Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Wood

Polymer

Metal

Other Raw Materials

6.3. Global Construction Toys Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

7. Construction Toys Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Construction Toys Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Construction Toys Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

