With 10.2% CAGR, 3D Scanning Market Worth USD 10.90 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D scanning market size is projected to reach USD 10.90 billion by the end of 2028. The applications of 3D scanning across diverse industry verticals have had a huge impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, Forecast, 2022-2028,” the market was worth USD 5.02 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2028.

3D scanning market or 3-dimensional scanning is a concept that is extensively used in numerous industry verticals across the world. The concept offers ease of operations in several manufacturing processes and streamlines several stages in the manufacturing cycle. The high investment for incorporation of 3D scanning in automated processes by major companies across the world will emerge in favor of the companies across the world. The growing demand for automated 3D scanning processes will create several growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The diverse applications of 3D scanning have opened up a huge potential for the market.





Industry Developments:

September 2019 – Creaform announced the addition of a new version of 3D scanner to its ACADEMIA educational solution suite.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 CAGR 10.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 10.90 Billion Base Year 2018 3D Scanning Market Size in 2018 USD 5.2 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Component, Range, Device, Application, End-User and Geography 3D Scanning Market Growth Drivers Prerequisite of 3D Scanning in Product Lifecycle Management to Uplift the Market Growth High Initial Cost Associated with 3D Scanning Solutions to Hinder the Adoption





Rising Digitization Amid Pandemic to Propel Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the Everything as a Service (XaaS) market growth due to rising digitization in several industries. Also, leading companies from various sectors have adopted recent technologies to simplify their business operations and ease the work process. Furthermore, the companies implemented recent technologies to adopt work from home/remote work culture. These factors bolstered the market growth and expansion during the pandemic.





MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches by major companies has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In June 2018, Creator announced the launch of a new portable 3D scanner. The company introduced Pipe check 5.1, an upgraded version of non-destructive testing software. The product will be used for pipeline integrity inspections in the oil and gas industry. The company’s latest portable 3D scanner will help the company generate massive sales in the coming years. Furthermore, due to the huge consumer reach of the company, this product will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

SEGMENTATION

Laser Scanner Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share Owing to its Ability to Capture Millions of Data Points in Seconds

On the basis of component, the 3D scanning market has been categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further categorized into laser scanner, structured light scanner, and optical scanner.

3D laser scanner accounts for the largest market share owing to its ability to capture millions of data points in seconds. These scanners use laser light to capture the physical data in environment. Laser scanners are generally ideal for scanning sensitive environment and objects. Furthermore, the structured light scanners are expected to gain popularity in the coming years as most of the manufacturers have started incorporating structured light technology in their handheld 3D scanners. Like laser scanners, structured light scanner can scan the environment in few seconds with great accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in July 2019, Faro Technologies introduced Cobalt Designed structured light scanner series to capture 3D data of complex shapes and details regarding textures and colour of object.

3D Scanning Market Segments By Component



Hardware

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Optical Scanner

Software By Range



Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range By Device Portable

Stationary By Application Reverse Engineering

Quality Control and Inspection

Rapid Prototyping

Full Body Scanning

Gaming

Others By End-Use Industry Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Architecture and Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Entertainment and Media





Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on recent developments and advancements in the industry. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion and growth is given further in this report. Changing business scenarios and strategies adopted by the leading companies are highlighted further in this report. Drivers and restraints affecting market development during the forecast period are mentioned further in this report, along with the regional information and a list of leading companies in the market.

North America Dominates the Market; Focus on Integrating 3D Scanners in Machinery to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing 3D scanner market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The focus on integrating 3D scanners in machinery and automated equipment by major companies will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.64 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe will emerge as the second-largest market in the coming years driven by increasing applications of the concept across diverse industries.

Companies that are operating in the global 3D scanning market include:

CyberOptics Corporation

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

Exact Metrology

Faro Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

3D Systems, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Quality Vision International

Maptek Pty Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Hexagon AB

Trimble, Inc.





Major Table of Contents:

Global 3D Scanning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Laser Scanner Structured Light Scanner Optical Scanner Software By Range (Value) Short Range Medium Range Long Range By Device (Value) Portable Stationary By Application (Value) Reverse Engineering Quality Control and Inspection Rapid Prototyping Full Body Scanning Gaming Others By End-User (Value) Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Automotive Architecture and Construction Industrial Manufacturing Entertainment and Media Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America 3D Scanning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Laser Scanner Structured Light Scanner Optical Scanner Software By Range (Value) Short Range Medium Range Long Range By Device (Value) Portable Stationary By Application (Value) Reverse Engineering Quality Control and Inspection Rapid Prototyping Full Body Scanning Gaming Others By End-User (Value) Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Automotive Architecture and Construction Industrial Manufacturing Entertainment and Media Others



