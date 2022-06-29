Global vacuum packaging market size to register a healthy growth rate of 4.24% through 2028

Pune, India, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide vacuum packaging market which accumulated a valuation of USD 28.84 billion in 2021, is expected to record a stable growth rate of 4.24% through 2028 and subsequently amass a sizable valuation by the end of the forecast timeframe.





Proceeding further, a vivid analysis of the various market segmentations based on type, application, and regional ambits is provided in the report. It also investigates the major developments and strategies concerning the leading players to draw to conclusion on the competitive dynamics. Apart from this, a complete analysis of the entire supply chain and commercialization matrix in hosted in the document to help businesses in making well-informed decisions.

Emphasis for hygienic, convenient, and easy to handle food packaging, along with growing product utilization across different industry verticals are the major factors fueling the market growth.

For the unversed, vacuum packaging method is utilized to eliminate air from the plastic film packet before sealing it. This kind of packaging is extensively utilized within the pharmaceutical, food, and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, advent of newer technologies and growing e-commerce vertical are anticipated to improve revenue flow of the vacuum packaging industry in the ensuing years.

However, high initial costs and supply chain difficulties are likely to impede the growth trajectory of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional rundown: -

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the key regional markets that are assessed in the document. Among these, Asia Pacific industry is expected to showcase a robust growth through the analysis timeframe, owing to rapid development in emerging economies like China and India as well rapid product utilization across several industrial verticals for expanding the lifespan of the commodity.

Meanwhile, Europe is a promising avenue for industry expansion over 2022-2028, attributable to rising disposable income levels, rapid industrialization, and growing inclination towards packaged & convenience foods.

Competitive landscape summary: -

Orics Industries Inc., Berry Global Inc., Linpac Packaging Ltd., Multisorb Technologies Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Amcor plc, CVP Systems Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and Uma Group are the major contenders influencing global vacuum packaging market trends.

Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Process (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Shrink Vacuum Packaging

Skin Vacuum Packaging

Others

Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Packaging Material (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyamide

Polyethylene

Others

Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Machinery (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Tray-sealing machines

External Vacuum Sealers

Thermoformers

Others

Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Pack Type (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Rigid Packaging

Semi-rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Food

Others

Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Orics Industries Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Linpac Packaging Ltd.

Multisorb Technologies Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

Amcor plc

CVP Systems Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Uma Group

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vacuum Packaging Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vacuum Packaging Market, by Process, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Vacuum Packaging Market, by Packaging Material, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Vacuum Packaging Market, by Machinery, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Vacuum Packaging Market, by Pack Type, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Vacuum Packaging Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Vacuum Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for hygienic packaging of food

3.1.1.2. Growing inclination towards the easy-to-handle and convenient packaging

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Difficulty in managing the vacuum packaging supply chain

3.1.2.2. High cost of development

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Emergence of novel technologies

3.1.3.2. Growth of the e-commerce industry

Chapter 4. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 Market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Vacuum Packaging Market, by Process

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Process, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Vacuum Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Skin Vacuum Packaging

6.4.2. Shrink Vacuum Packaging

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Vacuum Packaging Market, by Packaging Material

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Packaging Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Packaging Material 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Vacuum Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Polyethylene

7.4.2. Polyamide

7.4.3. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Vacuum Packaging Market, by Machinery

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Machinery, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Machinery 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Vacuum Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Thermoformers

8.4.2. External Vacuum Sealers

8.4.3. Tray-sealing Machines

8.4.4. Others

Chapter 9. Global Vacuum Packaging Market, by Pack Type

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Pack Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Pack Type2019-2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. Vacuum Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Flexible Packaging

9.4.2. Semi-rigid Packaging

9.4.3. Rigid Packaging

Chapter 10. Global Vacuum Packaging Market, by Application

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

10.3. Global Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2019-2028 (USD Billion)

10.4. Vacuum Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

10.4.1. Food

10.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

10.4.3. Industrial Goods

10.4.4. Others

Chapter 11. Global Vacuum Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028

The global molded pulp packaging market is expected to exhibit a significant growth trajectory through 2028 due to increasing demand for recyclable cups, trays, plates, and other products made from molded pulp in the food and beverage industry. Recently, industry players have been investing in sustainable packaging that have minimal environmental impact, thereby enhancing overall business growth. Notably, rising climate consciousness, along with mounting purchasing capacity of consumers, has also played a vital role in industry expansion in key regions globally. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa molded pulp packaging market is speculated to attain a sizable valuation by the end of 2028. In the past few decades, the region has seen a significant increase in per capita egg consumption. This is mostly credited to the region's improving economic situation. Furthermore, the region's rapidly growing expat population has boosted the demand for eggs, agricultural goods, and other food & food services.



