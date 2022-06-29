New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Visualization Systems Market: By Platform, By Application, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288813/?utm_source=GNW

Advanced visualization techniques are employed for efficient communication with the use of simple tools like diagrams, animations, and photographs. Visualization techniques are widely employed in a variety of fields, including mapping, computer graphics, and meteorological data. Nowadays, 3D models are favored for product visualization since they allow the maker to see the product before the manufacturing process begins. This allows for the control of product lifecycle functions such as styling, design, marketing, and sales, among other things.



Market Highlights

The Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is anticipated to project a notable CAGR of 5.5% in 2031.



The market is growing due to factors such as continual advancements in medical imaging technology and the rising threat of cardiac and neurological attacks. Other factors influencing business growth include the increased demand for patient data digitization, rapid advancements in medical imaging technology, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders.



Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market: Segments

CT segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



On the basis of Platform, the global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is fragmented into Ultrasound, MRI, CT, and PET. Computed Tomography (CT) is a medical imaging technique that produces comprehensive cross-sectional images of inside organs by combining several X-ray projections collected from various angles. Doctors use CT platforms to get accurate 3-D pictures of soft tissues, the pelvis, blood arteries, the lungs, the brain, the heart, the belly, and bones. Many malignancies, including liver, lung, and pancreatic tumors, are now diagnosed with this technique.



Hospitals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is classified on the basis of End User into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Academic and Research. Over the projected period, the hospital end user segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Globally, the number of persons affected by chronic diseases continues to rise. This increases the need for hospital-based medical procedures. Globally, cardiovascular illnesses are the leading causes of death. Patients who have CT scans have fewer heart attacks than those who receive standard procedures such as stress tests. Such advantages of sophisticated visualization technology’s numerous modalities will move the market forward in the near future.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases



Owing to the growing senior population, changing lifestyles, and excessive tobacco and alcohol usage, the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurological disorders has increased. These factors are projected to fuel diagnostic imaging demand, which will open up the potential for players in the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market.



Increased adoption of Tablets and Smartphones by the medical industry



Manufacturers have noted a noticeable trend of the use of tablet and smartphones in the medical field in recent years. Physicians and other medical staff are reviewing treatments and studies on their smart and compact mobile devices and sharing them with their patients. Manufacturers have begun creating and marketing advanced visualization systems that demonstrate greater efficiency when coupled with smart mobile devices, and this trend is expected to continue during the projection period.



Restraint

High cost associated with the installation and maintenance of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems



In regions like the Middle East and Africa, high installation and maintenance costs can be a major barrier to industry growth.



Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market: Key Players

Siemens AG

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

FUJIFILM Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Pro Medicus, Ltd.

Carestream Health

Ziosoft

Other Prominent Players



Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market: Regions

Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the presence of a superior healthcare foundation, strong regional economics, increasing patient awareness, and easy access to sophisticated technology, North America held the highest position in the global advanced (3D/4D) visualisation systems market in past years. One of the primary drivers for the industry in the region is the rapidly growing geriatric population.



Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market

The COVID-19 virus has spread to practically every country on the planet since its outbreak in December 2019, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it a public health emergency. The global effects of the coronavirus illness 2019 (COVID-19) are already being felt, and the Advanced 3D/4D Visualization Systems market will be considerably impacted in 2020.



Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

