Automotive Glazing Market: Segmented: By Product, By Application, By End-User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031

Tempered and laminated glass, as well as polycarbonate materials, are commonly used in automotive glazing. These windows improve vehicle safety and security while also improving the car’s aesthetic appearance. The impact of car emissions issues on the automotive sector is undeniable. As a result of this influence, producers with in global automotive glazing market have taken steps to improve current products and developing ones with the goal of making cars lighter and hence more fuel efficient.



Market Highlights

The use of polycarbonate in headlights, as well as the increasing acceptance of sunroof & rear quarter glass equipped premium vehicles like sedans and SUVs, are driving the market ahead. The automotive glazing industry for polycarbonate is also growing due to rising demand for complicated glazing designs and lightweight automobiles.



Global Automotive Glazing: Segments

Side Lite segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on application global Automotive glazing is categorized into Front Windshield, Rear windshield, Side lite, and sunroof. Revenue from side light applications is expected to grow at a highest CAGR. Wind, debris, the harsh climate, sun rays, and ultraviolet radiation are all protected by side lite car glass. Automotive glass producers are also developing side lite glazing that can maintain the vehicles inside cool regardless of the outside temperature. Electric car makers are growing rapidly for side lite glass, which not only provides protection but also adds to the vehicle’s visual appeal. The sector will benefit from increased electric vehicle adoption in the automotive segment, as well as increased automobile production.



Laminated Glass segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Automotive Glazing is segmented in the basis of product into Polycarbonate, Laminated glass and Tempered glass. During the forecast period, laminated glass is expected to contribute the most revenue to the automotive glass market. It is a type of safety glass that is widely used in automobile windscreens due to its great impact resistance. Even when the glass is shattered, the great impact resistance helps to keep the windshield from breaking. Due to the increasing risk of high-speed collision, laminated glass is frequently utilized in automobile windshields. Laminated glass is frequently employed in the manufacture of automobile side windows. In the future years, the automotive glazing industry will be driven by the widespread use of laminated glazing in vehicle industries.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Electric Windshield Systems



When designing a car, automakers consider all of the characteristics that are required for the vehicles to operate in the region’s weather. Many automobile manufacturers construct vehicles with cold weather conditions in mind. In some of the nations, the major locations are blanketed in snow, resulting in a snow-covered windshield in the winter. To address the issue, electric systems with heating qualities are being utilized in windshields to swiftly defog/defrost the snow that accumulates on the top of the windshield. The technology employed in such windshields is electrochromic, which allows for light transmission modification. All of these additional features are driving up demand for car glazing.



Sunroof windows and C-pillar windows is boosting the automotive glazing market’s growth



In recent years, the trend toward premiumization by automobile manufacturers has accelerated. Sunroofs are an optional feature in most forthcoming sports vehicles and sedans, in addition to normal glass. A typical trend in the industry is the introduction of sunroofs in automobiles, particularly in passenger cars. A roof entire structure constructed of glazing from either side of the rear windshield, referred as the C-pillar window, is also being added by automotive manufacturers. C-pillar windows were once only seen in sedans and coupes, but they are now found in many SUVs, MPVs, and hatchbacks. Customers are increasingly gravitating toward SUVs around the world, which is assisting the expansion of the automotive glazing industry.



Restraint

Polycarbonate market is volatile and expensive



Bisphenol A, the most extensively produced transparent plastic generated from crude oil, is used to make polycarbonates. The cost of polycarbonate fluctuates with the price of Bisphenol A. Crude oil has had unpredictable pricing trends in recent years due to erratic supply and rising demand. This erratic pricing of raw materials has an impact on the manufacturer’s total profitability and, as a result, creates market instability.



Global Automotive Glazing: Key Players

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Teijin Limited

Covestro AG

Corning Inc.

Webasto SE

Chi Mei Corporation

Pilkington Group Ltd

Saint Gobain S.A.

Freeglass

Other Prominent Players



Global Automotive Glazing: Regions

Global Automotive Glazing market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, APAC is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The market in this region will be boosted by emerging market economies and the significant presence of manufacturers. Rapid changes in rules to make transport more technologically advanced, as well as the region’s ever-growing population, will provide new chances in the automotive glazing industry. The Indian automobile market, which is predicted to grow significantly as a result of the country’s new BS-VI standards, will also fuel growth in Asia-Pacific.



Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Glazing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has an impact on all of the companies worldwide; the companies have announced a short-term shutdown of production which results to lockdown and to protect the safety of its employees, resulting in lower market and supply chain disruptions. As a result, demand for overall automobile production has reduced, which will have a direct impact on the automotive glazing market’s growth in 2020. To avoid delays, manufacturers will change their operations as well as schedule production based on the market from original equipment manufacturers and other manufacturers.



Global Automotive Glazing is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Automotive Glazing report also contains analysis on:



Automotive Glazing Segments:



By Product

Tempered glass

Laminated glass

Polycarbonate

By Application

Front windshield

Rear windshield

Side lite

Sunroof

By End-User

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Automotive Glazing Dynamics

Automotive Glazing Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Automotive Glazing Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute



Details



The market size value in 2021



USD 9.7 billion

The revenue forecast in 2031



USD 19.2 billion

Growth Rate



CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation



2020

Quantitative units



Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage



Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered



Application, Product, End-user and Region

Regional scope



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Teijin Limited, Covestro AG, Corning Inc., Webasto SE, Chi Mei Corporation, Pilkington Group Ltd, Saint Gobain S.A., Freeglass and Other Prominent Players

