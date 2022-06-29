Global Dental Veneers Market Forecast to 2028 - Dental Laboratories Investing in CAD/CAM Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Veneers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Age Group, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental veneers market is expected to grow from US$ 1,559.28 million in 2021 to US$ 2,302.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the dental veneers market is primarily attributed to the increasing dental disorders cases, growing consumer awareness about dental care, and rising focus on aesthetics. However, the high cost of cosmetic dental procedures hinders the growth of the market.



Dental veneers, also called porcelain veneers or dental porcelain laminates, are custom-made wafer-thin shells of tooth-colored materials intended to cover the front surface of teeth to improve the appearance. These shells are placed in front of the teeth to change their color, shape, size, or length. The treatment for every patient is customized as per their needs. The bonding of dental veneers is done with resin cement.

The need for dental veneers is growing due to an increase in dental problems, such as discoloration, abnormalities, chipped teeth, and uneven spacing between teeth. Dental veneers are used in a range of settings, such as dental institutions, hospitals, and dental clinics, which drives the growth of the dental veneers market. Porcelain veneers may gain a significant market share due to associated benefits, such as durable material and the ability to improve the appearance of teeth. Moreover, dental veneers do not necessitate any specific maintenance. They require simply basic oral hygiene to keep them in good shape. As a result, these variables may contribute to the market growth.



The global dental veneers market, based on type, is segmented into composite material, dental porcelain, and others. The composite material segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the dental porcelain segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% in the market during the forecast period. The composite resin veneers are a porcelain alternative derived from translucent resin and accurately sculpted and hardened by the dentist in a single appointment.

They are used to correct discolored, gapped, crooked, or misshapen teeth. The veneers are placed over the imperfect teeth and given the appearance of straight, white, and radiant teeth. There are three types of composite material veneers - direct composite veneers, indirect composite veneers, and prefabricated veneers. A few of the major causes of teeth discoloration are smoking, poor dental hygiene, and aging. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking costs the US hundreds of billions of dollars every year. Furthermore, in 2020, 12.5% of adults (around 30.8 million people) in the US smoked cigarettes, out of which 14.1% were men and 11% were women. These factors fuel the market growth for the composite material segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Dental Veneers Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Dental Veneers Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Dental Veneers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Cases of Dental Disorders

5.1.2 Growing Consumer Awareness and Rising Focus on Aesthetics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Cosmetic Dental Procedures

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Dental Laboratories Investing in CAD/CAM

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Advanced Veneer Material

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Dental Veneers Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Dental Veneers Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Dental Veneers market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Global Dental Veneers Market - Market Positioning of Key Player,

6.4 Global Dental Veneers Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.5 Comparative Company Analysis

6.6 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.7 Performance Of Key Players

6.7.1 Dentsply Sirona

6.7.2 Glidewell

6.7.3 Ultradent Products, Inc.



7. Dental Veneers Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dental Veneers Devices Market, By Product, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Dental Porcelain

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Dental Porcelain: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Composite Materials

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Composite Materials: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Dental Veneers Market Analysis - By Age Group

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Dental Veneers Devices Market, By Age Group, 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Adult

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Adult: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Child

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Child: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Dental Veneers Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Dental Veneers Devices Market, By End User, 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Dental Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Dental Clinics: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hospitals

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hospitals: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Dental Veneers Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Dental Veneers Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Veneers Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Dental Veneers Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Dental Veneers Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Glidewell

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 VladMiVa

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Zircon ceramics

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Ultradent Products Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Amann Girrbach AG

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 3M

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 PLANMECA OY

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 Lion Dental Centre

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 BIOLASE, Inc.

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments

13.13 Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

13.13.1 Key Facts

13.13.2 Business Description

13.13.3 Products and Services

13.13.4 Financial Overview

13.13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.13.6 Key Developments

13.14 Align Technology, Inc.

13.14.1 Key Facts

13.14.2 Business Description

13.14.3 Products and Services

13.14.4 Financial Overview

13.14.5 SWOT Analysis

13.14.6 Key Developments

13.15 Colgate-Palmolive Company

13.15.1 Key Facts

13.15.2 Business Description

13.15.3 Products and Services

13.15.4 Financial Overview

13.15.5 SWOT Analysis

13.15.6 Key Developments

13.16 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.16.1 Key Facts

13.16.2 Business Description

13.16.3 Products afnd Services

13.16.4 Financial Overview

13.16.5 SWOT Analysis

13.16.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybr2sj

Attachment