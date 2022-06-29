Global $19.96 Bn Genetic Testing Markets to 2027

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genetic Testing Market (2022-2027) by Type, Technology, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Genetic Testing Market is estimated to be USD 10.43 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.96 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.86%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Genetic Testing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Genetic Testing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Genetic Testing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology and Genetic Diseases

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine Diagnostic Techniques

4.1.3 Rising Implementation of Personalized Medicine Applications to Treat Chronic Disorders

4.1.4 Growing Demand for Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Experienced Professionals

4.2.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory for Product Approvals

4.3.2 Technological Advances in the Field of Genetic Testing and Panels for ECS

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost of Next Generation Sequencing



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carrier Testing

6.3 Diagnostic Testing

6.4 New Born Screening

6.5 Pharmacogenomics

6.6 Preimplantation Testing

6.7 Prenatal Testing

6.8 Presymptomatic and Predictive Testing



7 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cytogenetics

7.3 DNA Sequencing

7.4 Gene Expression Profiling

7.5 Microarrays

7.6 PCR



8 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Applications

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Autoimmune Disorders

8.3 Cancer

8.4 Chronic Diseases

8.5 Genetic Disorders

8.6 Neurodegenerative Diseases



9 Americas' Genetic Testing Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Genetic Testing Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Genetic Testing Market



12 APAC's Genetic Testing Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

