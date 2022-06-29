The Global Ketogenic Diet Market is expected to grow by $ 1.91 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ketogenic Diet Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177453/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the ketogenic diet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products, the growing obese population, and the influence of celebrities following the ketogenic diet.

The ketogenic diet market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The ketogenic diet market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Supplements

• Beverages

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the awareness of weight management as one of the prime reasons driving the ketogenic diet market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in promotional and marketing activities and increasing investment by big players in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ketogenic diet market covers the following areas:

• Ketogenic diet market sizing

• Ketogenic diet market forecast

• Ketogenic diet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ketogenic diet market vendors that include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC. Also, the ketogenic diet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

