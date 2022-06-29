The Worldwide Enzymes Industry is Expected to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2031

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enzymes Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Source, Reaction Type, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enzymes market will reach $ 19,249.4 million by 2031, growing by 6.3% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the need for replacing organic catalysts with low side-effects substances, the expanding application areas of enzymes, the increasing demand for food and energy demands, and the advancement in protein engineering technology.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global enzymes market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global enzymes market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Source, Reaction Type, Application, and Region.

The report covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

AB Enzymes GmbH

Adisseo France SAS

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzyme, Inc.

Aum Enzymes

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Codexis, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Novus International, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Protease

3.3 Carbohydrase

3.4 Lipase

3.5 Polymerase & Nuclease

3.6 Phytase

3.7 Other Product Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Microorganisms

4.3 Plants

4.4 Animals



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Reaction Type

5.1 Market Overview by Reaction Type

5.2 Hydrolases

5.3 Oxidoreductases

5.4 Transferases

5.5 Lyases

5.6 Other Reaction Types



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Industrial Enzymes

6.2.1 Food & Beverages

6.2.2 Household Care

6.2.3 Bioenergy

6.2.4 Animal Feed

6.2.5 Textile & Leather Industry

6.2.6 Paper & Pulp

6.2.7 Environmental Management

6.2.8 Other Industry Verticals

6.3 Specialty Enzymes

6.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

6.3.2 Research & Biotechnology

6.3.3 Diagnostics

6.3.4 Biocatalysts

6.3.5 Other Specialty Enzymes



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

