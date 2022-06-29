The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow by $ 5.08 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Purifier Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096950/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the air purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, growing air pollution levels, and convenience and ease of use driving demand for air purifiers.

The air purifier market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The air purifier market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• HEPA

• Electrostatic precipitators

• Ionizers and ozone generators

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of smart connected air purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the air purifier market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in M and A and strategic alliances and increase in demand for energy-efficient air purifiers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on air purifier market covers the following areas:

• Air purifier market sizing

• Air purifier market forecast

• Air purifier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air purifier market vendors that include 3M Co., Aerus LLC, AllerAir Industries Inc., Americair Corp., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Camfil AB, Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guardian Technologies LLC, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Havells India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the air purifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



