The Worldwide Carrier Screening Industry is Expected to Reach $3.64 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Screening Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Medical Condition; By Technology; By End-User; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carrier screening market size is expected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rise in innovative product introductions are driving the expansion of the industry. Many countries concentrate their efforts on developing enhanced medical infrastructure that includes enhanced treatment techniques.



Furthermore, developed-country nations have modern healthcare infrastructure integrated with various transmission methods, pushing the rise and need for these techniques throughout such countries. Many people wish to discover if their genetic or inherited disorders might be transmitted to their offerings. As a result, these factors are expected to open up promising growth opportunities for companies in the overall industry during the forecasted period.



Additionally, the increasing prevalence of fetal chromosomal abnormalities boosts industry growth. According to the WHO, congenital abnormalities are major causes of fetal and infant mortality, chronic illness, and disabilities. Every year, an estimated 295 000 newborns nationwide die within 28 days of birth due to congenital abnormalities. Thus, the rising prevalence of fetal abnormalities, increasing product launches, and established healthcare infrastructure propel the industry growth during the forecast period.



Based on the type, the expanded segment accounted for the leading share in the industry in 2021. Customized panel testing and predesigned panel testing are the extended segment components. Due to advancements in DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, metabolomics, and other technologies, the expanded sector accounted for most of the global market share in 2021.



Market players such as Abbott Laboratories, 23Andme Inc., Autogenomics Inc., Danaher Corporation, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Illumina Inc., Luminex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, MedGenome, Natera Inc., Myriad Genetics, Opko Health, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche AG, Sequenom Inc., and True Health. are some key players operating in the global market.

