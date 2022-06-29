2022 Growth Opportunities in Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, EV Charging and Cobalt Free Batteries - AI-Based Voice Assistant Serves as Driver Co-Pilot

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, EV Charging and Cobalt Free Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers innovations pertaining to fleet management, cobalt free batteries, asset tracking and EV charging among others. Some of the innovations profiled include electric vehicle charging with easy mobile access, autonomous cargo vehicle for last-mile delivery, cobalt-free battery for solar power electric vehicles, platform for connected vehicles, electric motor for balancing power and torque, and AI-based voice assistant services.
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy).
Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors-seating and displays, advanced materials-as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster.
The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Mobility
- Autonomous Cargo Vehicle for Last-Mile Delivery
- Value Proposition of Udelv
- Udelv - Investor Dashboard
- Software Platform to Reduce Traffic Congestion & Enable City Planning
- Value Proposition of Populus
- Populus - Investor Dashboard
- Fleet Management Platform Monitors Number of Vehicles
- Value Proposition of Tangerine
- Tangerine - Investor Dashboard
- Electric Vehicle Charger With Easy Mobile Access
- Value Proposition of Heycharge
- Heycharge - Investor Dashboard
- Next-Generation Solutions for Mobility
- Value Proposition of Yatis Telematics
- Yatis Telematics - Investor Dashboard
- Advanced Mobility & Asset Tracking Solutions
- Value Proposition of Sensiwise Solutions
- Sensiwise Solutions - Investor Dashboard
- Cobalt-Free Battery for a Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle
- Value Proposition of Sono Motors
- Sono Motors - Investor Dashboard
- Biomineralized Cobalt-Free Battery for Micromobility & Logistics
- Value Proposition of Omega Seiki Mobility
- Omega Seiki Mobility - Investor Dashboard
- Platform for Connected Vehicles
- Value Proposition of Fueloyal
- Fueloyal - Investor Dashboard
- Electric Motor That Balances Power & Torque
- Value Proposition of Koenigsegg Automotive
- Koenigsegg Automotive - Investor Dashboard
- Ai-Based Voice Assistant Serves as Driver Co-Pilot
- Value Proposition of Cerence
- Cerence - Investor Dashboard
Companies Mentioned
- Cerence
- Fueloyal
- Heycharge
- Koenigsegg Automotive
- Omega Seiki Mobility
- Populus
- Sensiwise Solutions
- Sono Motors
- Tangerine
- Udelv
- Yatis Telematics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nf9ig