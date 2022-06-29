2022 Growth Opportunities in Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, EV Charging and Cobalt Free Batteries - AI-Based Voice Assistant Serves as Driver Co-Pilot

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, EV Charging and Cobalt Free Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers innovations pertaining to fleet management, cobalt free batteries, asset tracking and EV charging among others. Some of the innovations profiled include electric vehicle charging with easy mobile access, autonomous cargo vehicle for last-mile delivery, cobalt-free battery for solar power electric vehicles, platform for connected vehicles, electric motor for balancing power and torque, and AI-based voice assistant services.



The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy).

Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors-seating and displays, advanced materials-as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.



The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster.

The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Innovations in Mobility

Autonomous Cargo Vehicle for Last-Mile Delivery

Value Proposition of Udelv

Udelv - Investor Dashboard

Software Platform to Reduce Traffic Congestion & Enable City Planning

Value Proposition of Populus

Populus - Investor Dashboard

Fleet Management Platform Monitors Number of Vehicles

Value Proposition of Tangerine

Tangerine - Investor Dashboard

Electric Vehicle Charger With Easy Mobile Access

Value Proposition of Heycharge

Heycharge - Investor Dashboard

Next-Generation Solutions for Mobility

Value Proposition of Yatis Telematics

Yatis Telematics - Investor Dashboard

Advanced Mobility & Asset Tracking Solutions

Value Proposition of Sensiwise Solutions

Sensiwise Solutions - Investor Dashboard

Cobalt-Free Battery for a Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle

Value Proposition of Sono Motors

Sono Motors - Investor Dashboard

Biomineralized Cobalt-Free Battery for Micromobility & Logistics

Value Proposition of Omega Seiki Mobility

Omega Seiki Mobility - Investor Dashboard

Platform for Connected Vehicles

Value Proposition of Fueloyal

Fueloyal - Investor Dashboard

Electric Motor That Balances Power & Torque

Value Proposition of Koenigsegg Automotive

Koenigsegg Automotive - Investor Dashboard

Ai-Based Voice Assistant Serves as Driver Co-Pilot

Value Proposition of Cerence

Cerence - Investor Dashboard

