Naked Toes Breaks Into the Growing Flip-Flop Market

CHINO, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Toes is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.NakedToes.com. Naked Toes is an online retailer of flip-flops and sandals and seeks to tap into the growing flip-flop market with affordable flip-flops and sandals.

Naked Toes co-founder, Nick Bergiadis, said that what inspired him to launch Naked Toes was the fact that his kids "seemed to always lose a flip-flop, or a strap would bust on a pair of their $60 to $80 pair of flip-flops, and it was getting expensive to replace flip-flops for five kids."

Michelle Bergiadis, co-founder of Naked Toes, agreed and further stated that "as a mom of five kids, I know the consumer will squeeze as much as they can out of every dollar when purchasing footwear products such as flip-flops."

Nick Bergiadis went on to say he believes that "consumers are looking for value today, and if the economy slows, the consumer will seek out value even more so." "Naked Toes is in a great position to deliver that value to the consumer," said Nick Bergiadis.

Naked Toes sees itself as more than an e-commerce company. Nick Bergiadis said that "at Naked Toes, we see ourselves as not just an e-commerce company, but a service company focused on the consumer and that we strive to exceed our customers' expectations."

Delivering on the promise of exceeding customers' expectations and delivering on his value proposition, Nick Bergiadis said that "Naked Toes offers free shipping on all orders."

Naked Toes sells a variety of flip-flops and sandals for women and men. Nick Bergiadis said, "Our inventory is growing each week as the supply chain crisis eases."

At Naked Toes, their motto is Toes Were Meant to Be Naked!

About Naked Toes

As a father of five kids, Nick Bergiadis, the co-founder of Naked Toes, was getting frustrated every time one of his kids would tell him that they lost one of their flip-flops or that a strap ripped on a pair. And as one can imagine, at $60, $70 or $80 (and sometimes more) per pair, it was getting a little expensive to replace flip-flops and sandals for five kids. After brainstorming with his wife, Michelle, and their kids, the idea of Naked Toes was born. And the idea of Naked Toes was simple - sell quality sandals and flip-flops at an affordable price. That's it!

Soon after their brainstorming session, Nick and his family started sourcing flip-flops and sandals to sell. They soon discovered that it was easier said than done. Sourcing sandals and flip-flops at the height of the supply chain crisis was not exactly an easy task. However, they soon overcame those challenges and launched NakedToes.com.

