InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold’s Reporting of Additional Near-Surface, High-Grade Results from its RC Drill Program at its Reliance Gold Property in BC, including 30.48 metres of 3.89 gpt Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (OTCPink:ENDGF) reported additional near-surface, high-grade gold results from its 2022 reverse circulation drill program at its Reliance Gold Property in British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

Thirty-three RC drill holes, for a total of 2,448 metres were completed in the spring RC drill program, with the last 5 holes reported today from the Eagle and Eagle 020 zones. Highlights include Hole RC22-078, the furthest step-out drill intersection to date at the Eagle Area, which returned 3.89 gpt gold over 30.48 metres starting at 32 metres downhole depth, including two higher grade intervals of 5.80 gpt gold over 7.62 m and 7.68 gpt gold over 4.57 metres. The Eagle Zone was also successfully intersected in RC22-079 with another excellent intersection of 8.57 gpt gold over 10.66 metres starting at 28.96 metres, including 11.57 gpt gold over 6.09 metres.

RC22-083 was drilled vertically at the same collar location as RC22-078 for the purposes of establishing a water well in support of the diamond drilling program. Between RC22-078 and DDH21-020 along the 020 Zone trend, hole RC22-084 intersected 6.11 gpt gold over 18.29 metres, starting at 39.62 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 9.62 gpt gold over 7.62 metres.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com , contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com .

