Tryg A/S will publish Q2 and H1 results 2022 and hosts a conference call on 12 July 2022

Ballerup, DENMARK

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q2 and H1 results for 2022 on 12 July 2022 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 12 July 2022
Time 10:00 CET
 

Dial-in numbers 		+45 (DK) 78 15 01 07

+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9271

+1 (US) 631 913 1422 (PIN: 94357481#)

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q2 and H1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

