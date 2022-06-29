Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification and Membrane Separation 2022 Report - Featuring Algahealth, Algaritihim and Biomason Among Others

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, and Membrane Separation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of ketone salt-based brain fuel supplements for treating migraines and neurological disorders, the use of supplements based on omega-3 ingredients derived from algae to enhance human health, and the use of nicotinamide based phytochemical supplements to enhance cellular metabolism and maintain healthy human aging. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of renewable fuel-based compression ignition technology in engines to reduce emissions in heavy-duty vehicles.
The other focal point of the TOE is the utilization of supercritical gasification for the generation of synthetic natural gas from biomass waste. The TOE additionally provides insights on the deployment of hydrothermal liquefaction technology to produce sustainable crude oil that can be used in numerous high-end applications. The TOE also provides the latest innovations in the production of building aggregate materials through the carbon dioxide mineralization process that can be used in the construction industry and the use of ultra-selective polymer membranes for effective CO2 separation.
The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes, and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, and chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, Supercritical Gasification, And Membrane Separation
- Innovations In Nutraceuticals, Hydrothermal Liquefaction, And Membrane Separation
- Ketone Salt Based Brain Fuel Supplements For The Treatment Of Migraines And Neurological Disorder
- Clinically Validated Ketone-Based Supplement Exhibits Decreased Migraine Pain Intensity
- Ketoswiss - Investor Dashboard
- Plant Based Omega-3 Ingredients Derived From Algae To Enhance Human Health
- Chemically Extracted Omega-3 Dha From Wild Algal Strain Yielding A Clean, Vegan, Tasty Ingredient For Nutraceutical Formulation
- Algarithm - Investor Dashboard
- Cost-Effective Dietary And Cosmetic Ingredient Derived From Microalgae For Use In Food & Beverage Industry
- Ai- And Crispr-Based Microalgal Platform Producing High-Yielding Fucoxanthin
- Algahealth - Investor Dashboard
- Nicotinamide-Based Phytochemical Supplements Improving Cellular Metabolism And Healthy Human Aging
- Value Proposition Of Tru Niagen
- Chromadex Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Dietary Supplements To Enhance Nutrient Absorption Among Humans
- Bioperine'S Value Proposition
- Sabinsa Europe Gmbh - Investor Dashboard
- Renewable Fuel-Based Controlled Compression-Ignition Technology To Reduce Emissions In Heavy-Duty Vehicles
- Mcci Technology'S Value Proposition
- Clearflame Engine Technologies--Investor Dashboard
- Catalytic Supercritical Gasification To Produce Synthetic Natural Gas (Sng) From Biomass Waste
- Supercritical Gasification's Value Proposition
- Kasag Swiss Ag - Investor Dashboard
- Hydrothermal Liquefaction Of Waste Feedstock To Produce Sustainable Crude Oil For High-End Applications
- Hydrothermal Liquefaction'S Value Proposition
- Circlia Nordic Aps - Investor Dashboard
- Biocement Produced Through Biomineralization At Ambient Temperatures For Use In Cement Industry
- Biomason Biocement's Value Proposition
- Biomason: Investor Dashboard
- Cost-Effective Stone Alternative To Plastic Implemented At Mass Scale
- Okeanos Mfs Plastic's Value Proposition
- Okeanos: Investor Dashboard
- Carbon Mineralization Process Producing Precipitated Calcium Carbonate And Synthetic Limestone
- Value Proposition Of Carbon Mineralization
- Carbonfree Chemicals - Investor Dashboard
- Innovative Supercritical Water Gasification Technology (Scwg) Offering Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Solutions
- Innovative Scwg'S Value Proposition
- Cade Engineered Technologies: Investor Dashboard
- Hydrothermal Gasification System For Rapid Biomass Production From Biomass Waste
- Faster Biogas Production System's Value Proposition
- Treatech: Investor Dashboard
- Ultraselective Polymer Membrane For Efficient Co2 Separation
- Ultraselective Polymer Membrane's Value Proposition
Companies Mentioned
- Algahealth
- Algaritihim
- Biomason
- Cade Engineered Technologies
- Carbonfree Chemicals
- Chromadex Inc
- Circlia Nordic Aps
- Clearflame
- Kasag Swiss Ag
- Ketoswiss
- Okeanos
- Sabinsa Europe Gmbh
- Treatech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ospuui